A woman showed people that she's been happily married for years and posted a TikTok of how she's grown with her partner

The happily married lady showed pictures of herself and her husband after the day they got married

Many people who watched the TikTok video were touched to see how much their love has grown in a few years

A woman showed people the joys of marriage. The doting wife shared a post to show her appreciation for her husband.

A lady on TikTok posted photos of her years of marriage, and many applauded her. Image: @nosipho_gumede

Source: TikTok

Many people were touched by the video of the husband and wife, which got thousands of likes. The happy couple left people inspired.

Woman drops pictures of happy marriage

A lady on TikTok @nosipho_gumede posted a video of herself and her husband. She showed people that she's had a happy marriage for five years. The couple had two children, graduated multiple times and had fun together on holidays.

Watch the picture post on TikTok by clicking here.

SA applaud couple's love story

TikTok viewers enjoyed seeing the lovebirds. People applauded them for building a strong family.

The Queen of Hearts said:

"Love this for you!"

_presshious commented:

"We love happily married people."

Jakini_M wrote:

"The same angles on the birth pictures. I just."

LeboMfula added:

"Very wholesome. beautiful. I love the ride-or-die energy. wanting to see each other grow. God bless and protect you. happy anniversary."

Irene_Sirius gushed:

"I love seeing such content."

LeboMfula agreed:

"Very wholesome. beautiful. i love the ride or die energy. wanting to see each other grow. God bless and protect you. happy anniversary."

Couples make SA happy

Many people on social media always like to see happy marriages. A woman went viral after pranking her husband.

Woman's movie magic engagement trends

Briefly News previously reported that in a truly breathtaking engagement proposal, a woman recently captivated the hearts of onlookers in Cape Town's picturesque Winelands. With an epic display of romance, her partner pulled out all the stops to create a moment that would be etched in their memories forever.

Palesa Tembe uploaded a TikTok video of her beautiful proposal. The couple embarked on a helicopter ride over the scenic Winelands, taking their love to new heights. Upon landing, the couple stepped out onto a beautifully decorated area.

A talented pianist serenaded them with their favourite love songs, setting the perfect ambience. Every detail was meticulously planned and flawlessly executed, leaving no room for doubt that this proposal was one for the books.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News