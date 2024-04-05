DJ Sbu is unbothered after netizens accused him of being a sellout after returning to radio

Sbu recently announced his new gig with Radio 2000, and fans claimed that he sold them a dream of entrepreneurship only to return to corporate

The MoFaya founder slammed the comments, saying he never influenced people to deny opportunities, and sparked mixed reactions

DJ Sbu addressed the claims that he's a sellout after returning to radio. Images: djsbulive

DJ Sbu recently caused a stir when he returned to radio after nearly a decade. The respected hustler's new gig at Radio 2000 sparked mixed reactions among netizens, with many accusing him of being a sellout, which he addressed.

DJ Sbu speaks on "sellout" comments

Nearly a decade since his exit from Metro FM, DJ Sbu is officially back on the airwaves, but his return was met with mixed responses from fans.

Having been fired for promoting MoFaya, Sbu has pushed a hardcore passion for entrepreneurship, encouraging his followers to be self-starters and chase their dreams.

But fans felt his message went down the drain after Sbu bagged his gig at Radio 2000, saying he sold them a dream only to return to corporate.

Sbu told SowetanLIVE that he never told fans to deny opportunities but instead encouraged them to find what fulfils them:

"I’ve always motivated people to pursue their dreams and do what they love; I never said they should deny their opportunities. For people to claim that I'm a sellout is unfair. I was happy with my job on the radio, I just got fired.

"Entrepreneurs know there’s a reason why I signed a radio contract. Every move I make will open a new business; it's not just a regular radio gig."

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Sbu's statement

Netizens are in support of DJ Sbu's new radio gig and believe that he has a vision for his future:

_Bags said:

"Multiple streams of income."

QreousG wrote:

"It's a smart move if your reasoning is to get an income that also creates marketing opportunities."

Meanwhile, others claimed that Sbu is only in it for the money with no other motive:

Penelope_Makala said:

"In the end, we all just wanna put food on the table, sir."

2020_rmsa wrote:

"He is selling himself for anything that has money."

ntokozo_eff posted:

"Ramaphosa's economy is not here to play."

