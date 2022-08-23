King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has been defended by the African National Congress from attacks by animal rights activists

Animal rights activists were not pleased with the Zulu King for killing a lion ahead of his Ukungena Esibayeni ceremony

South Africans have also had their share of criticism of the king for killing the lion using a gun instead of a spear

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DURBAN - The African National Congress has defended King Misuzulu kaZwelithini for killing a lion ahead of his kraal entering ceremony, known as Ukungena Esibayeni.

King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has been criticised by animal rights activists for killing a lion. Images: @Misuzuluking

Source: Twitter

Dr Smaragda Louw, director of Ban Animal Trading, questioned the royal hunt and the ANC has hit back at her comments.

Louw and fellow activists told SundayTimes that the royal hunt practice and other traditional practices should be reviewed or changed to preserve the environment.

"When traditional practices become harmful to people or the environment, then something has to change," said Louw.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal stated that the Zulu King followed all the rules when he killed the lion. The party explained that the royal family was granted a permit to kill the lion, and Misuzulu was accompanied by a professional hunter and a district conservation officer.

The political organisation further added that it rejects any attempts to pit society against the Zulu King and royal family, according to TimesLIVE.

The ANC added that it will continue to fight and protect the right of all South Africans to practice their religion and traditional practices freely as envisaged in the Constitution.

“Our Constitution was designed specifically to protect all cultures and customs practised by our people. This is specifically meant to protect minority communities from any form of discrimination," said the ANC.

South Africans weigh in

Some South Africans took to social media to acknowledge that the Zulu King would not be spared from criticism for killing a lion by activists. Others were more offended that Misuzulu killed the lion using a gun instead of a spear.

Here are some comments:

@Lindama18162148 said:

"Did he really hunt and killed the lion? I doubt it. To me, he looks like a cheese boy."

@MbaliNzimande12 said:

"It going to be a rough patch. Donald Trump's sons were dragged for six straight months for shooting a lion!"

@StugieP said:

"He was supposed to kill it with a spear."

@kagiso_camou said:

"Blacks used to hunt with arrows, snares and stuff, but never used a gun that is used by most white people, and we adopted in our society to even prove. Isintu, or...?"

Mzansi shares what they look forward to under King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s reign

Briefly News previously reported that a man being crowned as king is always an interesting event to behold. The formalities of the occasion tend to be quite the spectacle, and it really was no different when King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was coronated.

The path to the throne has not been an easy one for the new king. There have been many claims to the throne, with court filings from former would-be kings claiming their stake at the crown.

Even though there have been simmering tensions between different parts of the royal family, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini believes there is now unity amongst his people, according to EWN.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News