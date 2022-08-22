South Africans were asked about what they look forward to when it comes to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s reign, and the answers were quite humorous

The king got coronated on the 20th of August this year, with many trying to contend for the throne but ultimately losing

Mzansi peeps shared their views on the question asked, with some simply not caring because they themselves were of a different culture

A man being crowned as king is always an interesting event to behold. The formalities of the occasion tend to be quite the spectacle, and it really was no different when King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was coronated.

South African peeps shared what they were looking forward to regarding King Misuzulu KaZwelithini's reign. Images: Phill Magakoe/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The path to the throne has not been an easy one for the new king. There have been many claims to the throne, with court filings from former would-be kings claiming their stake at the crown.

Even though there have been simmering tensions between different parts of the royal family, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini believes there is now unity amongst his people, according to EWN.

In light of the coronation, Briefly News took to Facebook to answer this question:

The answers to the questions were quite interesting, with some looking forward to specific things while many simply didn't care. Check out the responses below:

Kgee Great said:

"To assist flood victims in any way he can, the government is not."

Nduduzo Mzolo mentioned:

"To revise the lobola and take it back to 6 cows."

Tlhalefo Selwe commented:

"Nothing bruh, I just want my R350 alright?☹️"

Khuphe Lucky shared:

"That's a Zulu problem and has nothing to do with the rest of South Africans."

Benzoh Mzobe said:

"To preserve our culture. Serve the Zulu nation with dignity."

Sisonke Bryce mentioned:

"We are not looking forward to it"

