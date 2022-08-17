A Nigerian foreign national who has been linked to the murder of Hillary Gardee is currently in police custody

The police tracked down the suspect using Gardee's phone and laptop and will make a court appearance on Wednesday

South Africans are concerned about the different twists the case is taking and believe the police will be hit with a wrongful arrest lawsuit soon

MBOMBELA - The South African Police Service has arrested a Nigerian foreign national in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Hillary Gardee.

The police have arrested a fifth man in connection to the murder of Hillary Gardee. Images: @HillaryGardee

He is now the fifth person who has been linked to the murder. The police have laid a defeating the ends of justice charge against the suspect. The man, who is believed to be in his mid-30s, was taken in for questioning on Sunday, 14 August and was only charged on Tuesday.

According to TimesLIVE, SAPS spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the suspect was linked to the murder through Gardee's laptop and cellphone. He is set to make a court appearance on Wednesday, 17 August.

The fourth suspect in the Gardee murder, Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna, was arrested last week Thursday in KwaThema, Springs. Mohlala told Briefly News that the man was found in possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off at the time of his arrest.

Nkuna has also been linked to three other murders in the province and made his first appearance at the Delmas Magistrate's court on Monday, 15 August. Mohlala added that the matter is still under police investigation.

Gardee is the daughter of the former Economics Freedom Fighters Secretary-General Godrich Gardee, who has been left distraught since her murder, reports EWN.

South Africans weigh in

Many people have taken to social media to weigh in on the latest development on the Gardee case. Some people wonder why so many people are being charged for Gardee's murder and think the first three suspects might have been wrongfully arrested.

Here are some comments from Facebook:

Uplifted Amukelani Isaac said:

"How many people killed this single lady? We will end up paying for wrongful arrests."

Khathu Virgi Maphiswana said:

"Gardee's daughter didn't have to die like that. A young girl with a brighter future, and here we are blaming Malema. can we not rub the salt on a septic wound!! The man(Her Dad ) is still grieving the loss. A Nigerian cannot just kill someone who is not interfering in. their business. Obviously, he was sent, that's if indeed he is involved. May Hillary's soul rest in peace."

Simpson Maanda said:

"I see a 50 million wrongful arrest lawsuit against the state here by the first 3 suspects."

Ndhlovu Sfiso Nono said:

"I hope they do the right investigation otherwise, they will arrest innocent people. I saw that also a security guard was a suspect. I wonder how many people are gonna be charged with this crime can they investigate and found the culprits otherwise, they're so many twists in this case."

Eswatini government makes disturbing claims about SA after the king was implicated in Hillary Gardee's murder

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that an Eswatini government spokesperson has landed himself in hot water after making disturbing claims about South Africa.

Alpheous Nxumalo responded to allegations from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) former Secretary-General Godrich Gardee that King Mswati III had a hand in the murder of Hillary Gardee.

Nxumalo responded to Gardee’s tweet and said that he should be working towards reducing the high level of crime in the country rather than constructing conspiracy theories.

