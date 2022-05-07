Hillary Gardee Laid to Rest, Friends and Family Pay Their Final Respects

Family and friends of Hillary Gardee gathered in Mpumalanga to pay their final respects as she was laid to rest

Gardee was tragically murdered and the police launched a major investigation into her death which took place last week

Gardee is the daughter of EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee and the party has rallied around him following the news of his daughter's death

Following the tragic murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee, her friends and family are paying their final respects.

Gardee was laid to rest in Mpumalanga and the nation took the opportunity to say goodbye to the young mother.

Friends and family members are paying the final respects to Hillary Gardee. Photo credit: @EFFSouthAfrica

The EFF as a party rallied around Godrich following the death of his daughter and has been very active in sharing information about her murder investigation.

Social media users have taken to the internet in reaction to the photos and videos of her funeral

@Xolani5555:

"I would like to applaud Gardee's family for a great sense of humour, Ubuntu, and the respect of their daughter's funeral. We hv seen so many blame games, political campaigns in many funeral but all am hearing here is thank thank thank for the support of everyone #HillaryGardee"

