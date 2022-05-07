The police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the murder of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) General Secretary Godrich Gardee's daughter Hillary Gardee

A 39-year-old man was arrested near the Eswatini border in Schoemansdal on Friday and is being questioned about the murder

The police are keeping quiet about the details of the arrest as the investigation continues and more arrests might come in the future

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MPUMALANGA - The police have made a major breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) General Secretary Godrich Gardee's daughter Hillary Gardee.

Gardee's body was found on Lydenburg road on Tuesday and the police launched a major investigation into her death.

The police have made a major breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Hillary Gardee. Photo credit: Godrich Gardee

Source: Facebook

The police announced that they had made an arrest but were unable to disclose any details as the investigation was still ongoing.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mpumalanga Police Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela made the announcement and said that the suspect had been arrested near the Eswatini border in Schoemansdal.

She insisted that they have the correct suspect in custody but some important details needed verification in order to lead to more arrests according to SABC News.

News24 revealed that the suspect is a 39-year-old man and it is not clear if the man was known to the Gardee family or what the motive for the killing was.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the news on the same day as Gardee's funeral

@Artii_M:

"@HillaryGardee was dearly loved by her father. @GardeeGodrich often spoke about his beloved children. May God comfort the family and keep them strong. As a young bright woman, Hillary had so much to live for. Her dreams have been cut short! "

@ThaboMakwakwa:

"Whatever the reasons #HillaryGardee was an innocent girl who lived a simple life but her journey cut short by the vultures of this world. Strength to you my brother @GardeeGodrich and your family. No parent deserves to see their child departs this way. RIP @HillaryGardee"

“Bloody incompetent": Gardee family criticises police, Mpumalanga SAPS responds

Earlier, Briely News reported that provincial police have refuted allegations that they were unaware of the bullet wound found on Hillary Gardee. According to police, Gardee was found with only bruises on her body, however, a forensics team later revealed that she had been shot in the back of the head.

The police also claim that they disclosed the information to the family. The 28-year-old was found murdered on Tuesday and was allegedly shot execution-style.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said that a team made up of various levels of officers has been put together to investigate the matter by Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.

Source: Briefly News