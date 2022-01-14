In a TikTok video that received over two million views; Sofia Franklyn shared how she keeps men on their toes during first dates

She said that she secretly sends herself drinks and even flowers so the man could think he has competition

Her revelations were met with mixed feelings, with some saying they would try it as others said it was proof of insecurity

A TikTok user has revealed how she keeps men on their toes during their first date.

Tik Toker Sofia Franklyn said she sends herself drinks on first dates so the man could assume she is on demand. Photos: Sofia Franklyn.

Source: Instagram

Faking drinks from secret admirer

The New York Post reports that Sofia Franklyn went viral after sharing a ritual she performs on her first date.

In a video that has been viewed over 2 million times, Sofia admitted that she sent herself a drink from a fake secret admirer so her date could think that she was on demand.

The lady said she paid the bartender to deliver the drinks to their table.

“I ‘got to the bathroom’ and pay the bartender to send me an ‘anonymous’ shot so my date remembers I have options,” she wrote.

She captioned the video indicating that men love healthy competition.

Aside from the drinks, Sofia also admitted that she had sent herself flowers numerous times.

“This can work in many situations. The world is your oyster ladies,” she wrote.

Good move or desperation?

Her revelations were met with mixed reactions online. Some ladies hailed the move, with some even saying that they would try it out on their next dates.

“I am going to do this on my next date,” one wrote.

However, other netizens were not keen on buying the idea.

“This is so embarrassing, I don’t think I could try it,” one wrote, while another termed Sofia’s actions as proof of insecurity.

Source: Briefly News