One woman innocently went to celebrate her grandmother’s 97th birthday and it turned into a Queen Elizabeth II thread

Twitter user @empressmaze shared a picture of her grandmother wearing a crown on her birthday and people ran with it

While some took time to wish the gogo, most just used it as a way to start making questionable memes

A woman innocently took to social media to celebrate her queen on her special day, not realizing that it was going to turn into a Queen Elizabeth II meme thread.

Twitter user @empressmaze shared a picture of her grandmother wearing a crown in celebration of her 97th birthday: Image: Twitter / @empressmaze

Social media has zero chill, even when an icon like Queen Elizabeth II passes away. No matter what it is, people will take a trending situation and blow it up at any chance they get.

Twitter user @empressmaze shared a picture of her grandmother looking cute in a crown on her 97th birthday. It is a big deal to live such a fruitful and long life, and definitely something worth celebrating!

“Grandma turned 97 today. ”

Social media users run wild with Queen Elizabeth II banter in the comments

While it is definitely too soon to be making any jokes or even memes, no matter how light-hearted, social media is going to do what social media is going to do. Some focused on the gogo and her birthday but most found any way to throw the late Queen in on their comment. The comment section got lit quickly!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@LimaBruce3 said:

“Happy Birthday to your grandma. She looks lovely and very young for 97. What's her secret?”

@butterflychile said:

“All of England is about to go into mourning for a whole month meanwhile your grandma is flourishing. Love to see it.”

@debbiecarhbs said:

“The comment section is exactly what I expected ”

@AroundTheWayMM said:

“Grandma outlived and outshined that other lady…Big Liz could nevah.”

@SceneByAshlix said:

