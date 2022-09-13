A Nigerian teenager who won some women at a hairstyling competition has stirred lovely comments on TikTok

In a video shared online, the girl worked with a marvellous speed that her competitors could not beat

Nigerians who have met the kid said that she is such a talented and hardworking child who will go far in life

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video showing a 13-year-old girl in a styling competition with women old enough to be her mother has stirred reactions online.

In a short TikTok video, the kid confidently portioned bunches of hair into her hand as she weaved through them with such amazing dexterity.

After the teenager got done, she stood while the women worked on. Photo source: TikTok/@mmastouch11

Source: UGC

Talented kid

As she worked with speed, she never thought twice on her move before executing them while battling against time.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Some metres away from her, her competitors were also busy. Immediately the competition was over, many celebrated her as the winner.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 1500 comments with thousands of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

chinny said:

"Yea I know her not only talented, she is also very smart nd respectful."

bossy faith said:

"I know her she stays in Enugu and very fast too."

ATARODO of Laygurzzzz said:

"Look how concentrated she was. And she did so gooood. I hope she goes far."

Toosweet Zarah said:

"This gal will go a long way....she is so smart....."

user9179523494073 said:

"wahoooo congratulations baby girl."

Oluchi Sophia said:

"I know her well at Mkpokiti. Nwanyi Awka daughter. Thank God."

STYLEWITHBETTY said:

"When I say catch them young,I know what I'm saying. let them learn a hand work at young age because no distractions."

Schoolgirl meets President Cyril Ramaphosa

In other news, Briefly News reported that the youth of today are a different kind. Seeing a young girl meet President Cyril Ramaphosa and address him by his first name gave elders chest pains.

Back in the day, it was a given that you’d address anyone older than you by either their surname or aunt or uncle… definitely not by their first name straight up.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng