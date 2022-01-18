The controversial performer shared an Instagram image that had many questioning whether she was announcing that she is a newly initiated sangoma on Sunday

TshisaLive confirmed that the dancer was indeed sharing a glimpse into her newly embraced spiritual gift and expressed her feelings about the recent milestone

She shared that she finally could recognise why she acts the way she does now that she has gone through her journey, including answers to some of her more head-turning behaviour

Zodwa Wabantu caught many people’s attention on Sunday when she shafted a picture of herself posing in a river with goat’s horns in her hands. Several people commented their congratulations for her newfound spiritual gift, even though it hadn’t been confirmed.

Zodwa Wabantu finally has answers for some of her strange antics. Image: @zodwalibram/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Yesterday, the performer set the record straight, sharing what the image truly represented proving the guessers right. She verified that she was finally acknowledging her ancestral calling, after years of questionable events.

Zodwa spoke to TshisaLive about how everything unfolded to get her where she was on Sunday. The entertainer explained that the acceptance was a long time coming, saying:

“The dreams started in September and October, but I've always been this person. I don’t wear makeup, I wear expensive watches and earrings and they get lost and now I know it’s because they don't want them.”

Expanding on her awakening, Zodwa shared that it finally let her come to terms with why certain things unfolded a specific way in her life. She added more insight for the publication, confessing:

“They don’t want a weave, they don’t want makeup; now I understand why I was different, it was them. I don’t fit in, I have no desire to be wanted, I walk alone, and I’m different. So it was not me, because I've chosen to be that way. I was built to not fall for anything.”

Although Zodwa has finally found what it is that makes her so unique, she did ensure to note that she isn’t practising yet. The media personality explained that she still has four more ceremonies until she is an initiated sangoma.

