Yesterday, news broke that Zodwa Wabantu couldn’t make an appearance at an event she was set to headline in Botswana because she was issued a warrant of arrest from country officials

The event organizers claimed that the entertainer violated the nation’s laws after engaging in a raunchy performance

Later, the dancer cleared her name, claiming that she has no knowledge of such charges and suggested that the people who made the allegation were seeking attention

Zodwa Wabantu may not be ‘wanted’ in Botswana, according to what she expressed yesterday afternoon. The performer opened up to TshisaLive about what really happened before the claims were made.

Zodwa Wabantu claims she is unaware that there are charges against her made by Botswana authorities.

The Take It Easy festival organizers had booked Zodwa and when she didn’t show up, they stated she was in legal trouble. Zodwa Wabantu has offered a different account, saying she didn’t go to the country by choice.

While speaking to TshisaLive, Zodwa said that she actually wasn’t paid for her appearance, hence her absence. She further dismissed the story by framing that the organizers had their own reasons for spreading the rumour. She said:

“I didn’t go to Botswana because they didn’t pay me. It’s news to me that there is a warrant of arrest, maybe they just want fame or whatever. I got no payment and I never posted anything on my Instagram about Botswana because of that.”

On the flip side, festival organizers claim that Zodwa is aware of the legal matter. They alleged that Zodwa escaped from the country on 27 December after learning that officers were looking for her.

Zodwa Wabantu slapped with a warrant of arrest from Botswana after a raunchy performance, SA fans defend her

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu’s criminal record was in jeopardy as per the Take It Easy festival promoters’ announcement. Pop culture commentator Musa Khawula shared a screenshot of them broadcasting the performer’s legal troubles.

In the statement, the promoters expressed their regret for not being able to have Zodwa perform as their main act. They further explained the letdown was due to a restraining order and arrest warrant issued by the Botswana police.

The performance Zodwa is being targeted for ensued recently, resulting in mayhem because she removed her underwear while on stage. Many condemned the act of flashing the public her private parts.

