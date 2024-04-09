The Ndimande brothers, suspects in the murder of AKA and his former manager Tibz, have filed papers opposing their extradition to South Africa

They are accused of being part of a gang involved in AKA's assassination after following him from the King Shaka International Airport to Wish Restaurant where he was shot and killed

This move has delayed the case, sparking speculation about their guilt among social media users

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande's lawyers have reportedly filed papers to oppose the two suspects' extradition to South Africa. The two Ndimande brothers are among the other suspects accused of murdering the late star AKA and his former manager Tibz.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande are allegedly trying to stop their extradition to South Africa.

The Ndimande brothers want to stop the extradition process

Just when Mzansi thought the AKA and Tibz murder case was finally making progress, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande dropped a bombshell that will set back the case. The nation has been awaiting the two suspects' return to SA to face the full wrath of the law because they are part of a gang of seven men who allegedly organised AKA's assassination.

According to new information shared on the microblogging platform X, by a user with the handle @ZANewsFlash, the Ndimande brothers' lawyers have filed documents to stop their extradition to South Africa. The post read:

"The lawyers representing the Ndimande brothers detained in Eswatini and suspected of the murder of AKA and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane have filed a notice to oppose the application for their extradition to South Africa. The matter was then postponed to May 14, 2024, for arguments to be heard by the court."

Fans weigh in on latest development in AKA's murder case

Social media users believe that the Ndimande brothers don't want to come to SA because they know they are guilty.

@sparx_ltd said:

"If they're innocent, why would they file against coming back to South Africa?"

@Patrice_ZA commented:

"Why are they trying to run if they are innocent?"

AKA’s former bodyguard Anwar "Dogg" Khan arrested

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the late rapper AKA's bodyguard Anwar "Dogg" Khan has been arrested for his alleged involvement in corruption at the University of Fort Hare. Khan was among the 15 people who were arrested after a thorough investigation.

He may be charging R56K per day for his security services to his high-profile clients, but Anwar Khan is also allegedly involved in some dodgy deals.

