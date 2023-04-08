A white hairdresser who can do black hair is getting love on social media after she shared a viral clip

The stylist did her client's 4C hair into knotless braids, and people on TikTok were impressed with her work

The TikTok video was posted three days ago and has already gathered more than 1.5 million views

A video of a white hairdresser braiding her client's hair into knotless braids went viral. Image: @byrachellauren

Source: TikTok

A clip of a white hairdresser styling her client's hair into knotless braids is making waves on TikTok. Many people were shocked to see a white person doing a black woman's hair, and she was terrific at her job.

Stylist posts video braiding client's hair, and it goes viral

The talented hairdresser posted the video on her page @byrachellauren, which was viewed more than 1.5 million times.

Netizens praised Rachel for her clean workspace and the care she took in braiding her client's hair. Rachel can be seen gently oiling the woman's scalp at the end of the TikTok video, and people were impressed by her level of care.

Watch the short braiding video below:

Netizens rate Rachel's braiding skills in the viral video

@Jaylin posted:

"My African braider doesn’t even oil my scalp that well."

@W.A.Y.S mentioned:

"We are rocking with Rachel because Rachel is rocking with us."

@user2598038906308 stated:

"If Rachel ain’t got all these rules like you no who imma choose her."

@Sunni added:

"You ate! And I love that you learned to work with hair like mine. A true stylist doesn’t discriminate knowledge! Love it"

@ifeeliree posted:

"I know the customer service is good, just by the vibe."

@Andy asked:

"How is it so clean?Literally no hair on the floor."

@Phimiphakedi said:

"Why do I feel like she doesn't plait painfully because our African sisters are pulling us from north to south."

@Estella wrote:

"Let’s give sis her flowers, she nailed it."

Source: Briefly News