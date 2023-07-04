A video showing images of a little girl modeling for a popular South African retail clothing store has gone viral

The TikTok video features photos of the child modeling PicknPay clothing's girls' winter wear with great skill

Many South African netizens were amazed by the girl's beautiful images and flooded the post with love

A proud mother took to social media to show off images of her little baby girl in her 'modeling era'.

Two parents posted snaps of their child modeling for PicknPay clothing. Image: @snetembam/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Parents show off their daughter modeling for PicknPay Clothing

@snetembam took to TikTok to share a video featuring a slideshow of their daughter Lulu's photos modelling for PicknPay Clothing.

In the snaps, Lulu is seen looking absolutely adorable as she models the girls' fleece clothing and rocking stunning poses. Her proud parents are also seen posing next to her in-store poster ads with great pride and joy.

There is just no doubt this baby girl was born to be in front of the camera. Watch the adorable video below:

There are different routes to go to sign up baby for infant modeling. You can try one or a couple, depending on how aggressive you want to be. According to The Bump, options include; entering a modeling competitions, open casting calls or reaching out to baby modeling agencies.

Greater Good also stresses the importance of being prepared to submit your baby for auditions or castings when they arise.

South Africans left in awe at baby Lulu's modeling gig

Awestruck netizens showered the little model with love in the post's comments section.

@Sikie84 wrote:

"Congratulations, Lulu, so cute, baby ."

Mandy commented:

'Akasemuhle uLulu."

lungy❤❤ said:

"Akamhle thixo wami Yhuuuu I can imagine umsebnzi ukuze bafumane those beautiful pictures ."

keitumetsetumiesh wrote:

"Aaaaa, she's so beautiful Which agency are you on."

Lilitha replied:

" l would like to know how you apply."

LediBianca_M said:

"Omg, I saw her at PnP clothing uBaby girl."

Photos of gorgeous baby boy pulling all the poses has people in awe

In another story, Briefly News reported that with camera phones being a staple, babies are learning to pose before they can walk.

One proud mother shared a few shots of her up-and-coming model bub and had many in awe of his undeniable cuteness.

Kids nowadays can use cell phones and gadgets better than their parents. This little guy knows exactly when his mother is about to snap a pic, and he is all about the angles, lol.

