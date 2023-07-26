A little girl found a way around some string her parents used to prevent her from accessing the kitchen drawers

The energetic young lady climbed the drawers from the side and endeavoured to reach her goal

Netizens could not hold in their laughter and remarked at how she overcame the stringed blockage

A little girl showed how smart she was when she outsmarted her parents, who tried to keep her away from the kitchen. Image: @tl08mokale

Source: TikTok

A feisty toddler outsmarted her parents when she untied strings to keep the kitchen drawers closed to get what she wanted inside!

The crafty child completely ignored how her parents did their best to keep the kitchen drawers closed and instead found a way to bypass their failed security measures.

Intelligent toddler bypasses parents' childproofing methods on TikTok video

The video was posted by @tl08mokale, and the beautiful hun's video was well-liked by netizens. In the video, the young princess is shown climbing the drawers on a mission to find something that was put inside the drawers.

The beautiful kitchen drawers have a string tied to the handles to prevent the little princess from accessing them. These mechanisms, however, proved futile for the little adventurer who found a way through the string to get what she wanted.

When a home is adequately childproofed, it can prevent the child from getting seriously injured. A childproofed kitchen can also keep dangerous items like knives and poisonous chemicals from the baby.

Watch the video here:

South Africans react to young girl's wits and intelligence

Netizens were in stitches over the toddler's antics and how she effortlessly climbed the kitchen furniture despite the strings placed to keep them closed.

Lungile J Nkabinde said:

"That time the string is there."

Neciananie was not impressed.

"The child will end up falling because you're busy with content."

The mother hit back.

"As you can see, she got down without incident. This shows that she is used to this."

Loreinmab added:

"Aowa bathong."

Daughter crawls down the stairs horror movie-style

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a parent cried for the schools to open after her daughter creepily crawled down the stairs.

The mother posted on TikTok that her daughter mimicked horror movie characters in how she descended the stairs.

One netizen said that she was gatvol and took her child to aftercare.

Source: Briefly News