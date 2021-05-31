Who is Araya Crosskill? Age, wife, nationality, career, height, profiles, worth

Araya Crosskill gained fame after it was revealed that his wife is the renowned Jamaican-American actress Parisa-Fitz Henley. She has acted in several high-profile movies and TV shows, including My Spy, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, Midnight, Texas, and Luke Cage. Parisa and Araya tied the knot in 2002 before she was famous. She made her professional acting debut four years later, in 2006.

Araya Crosskill is the husband of actress Parisa Fetz-Henley, but the couple has never been seen together in public. Photo: Jemal Countess

Araya Crosskill has managed something that almost all high-profile husbands have failed to do. He has kept off all the cameras. Not much about his life is out there for the world to see. This article highlights the lesser-known facts regarding Parisa Fetz-Henley's husband.

Araya Crosskill's profiles summary and bio

Full name Araya Crosskill Date of birth Not known Age Not known Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Actress Parisa Fitz-Henley (since 2002) Profession Not known Known for Being the husband of actress Parisa Fitz-Henley

Araya Crosskill’s age and early life

Parisa Fitz-Henley’s husband was born and raised in the United States. However, his exact date of birth is not known. The American citizen has also never talked about his family, siblings, and life growing up.

Who is Araya Crosskill married to?

Araya Crosskill and actress Parisa have been married since 2002. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Araya is the lucky husband of renowned Jamaican-born American actress Parisa Fitz-Henley. They tied the knot in 2002, and their bond is still going strong two decades later. It is not known if Araya Crosskill and Parisa have any children since they rarely talk about them. The actress has done a great job at keeping crucial details regarding her marriage away from the limelight.

Parisa Fitz-Henly describes herself as a proud auntie on her Instagram bio. She has a close bond with her brother and his two children, a boy and a girl. The actress often shares snaps of her beautiful niece and nephew.

It is not known if actress Fitz-Henley has kids, but she is a proud auntie to her brother's children. Photo: @parisafitzhenley on Instagram (modified by author)

What does Parisa Feltz-Henley's husband do for a living?

The celebrity husband has kept details about his profession away from the prying media. It is not known what he does for a living. Meanwhile, Araya Crosskill's spouse, Parisa, is making huge strides in the American acting industry. She started acting in 2006, about four years after they tied the knot.

Parisa has since starred in numerous films and television shows, including;

The Sinner (2020) as Leela Burns

(2020) as Leela Burns Fantasy Island (2020) as Julia

(2020) as Julia My Spy (2020) as Kate

(2020) as Kate Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (2018) as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

(2018) as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Congo Cabaret (2018) as Congo Rose

(2018) as Congo Rose Midnight, Texas (2017 to 2018) as Fiji Cavanaugh

(2017 to 2018) as Fiji Cavanaugh Luke Cage (2016 to 2018) as Reva Connors

(2016 to 2018) as Reva Connors Jessica Jones (2015) as Reva Connors

(2015) as Reva Connors Jack of the Red Hearts (2015) as Cynthia

(2015) as Cynthia Bluebird (2013) as Charlotte

(2013) as Charlotte Blue Bloods (2012) as Lizzy Hughes

(2012) as Lizzy Hughes Lola Versus (2012) as Peggy

(2012) as Peggy The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) as Bennet’s girlfriend

(2010) as Bennet’s girlfriend Grey’s Anatomy (2007) as Cami Davis

Araya Crosskill's net worth

The celebrity husband has not disclosed how much he earns from his career. Meanwhile, Araya Crosskill's wife, Parisa, is one of the highest-earning women from Jamaica. Her net worth is estimated at $55 million.

Parisa and her husband Crosskill have kept their marital life away from the media. Photo: Jemal Countess

Araya Crosskill's Instagram

Crosskill is not active on any social media platforms. His wife has an Instagram account where she shares details regarding her career and being a great auntie to her brother’s children. Parisa is also active on Twitter.

How old is Parisa Fitz-Henley?

The My Spy actress was born on 22nd July 1977 in Kingston, Jamaica. She is 45 years old in 2022.

What is Parisa Fitz-Henley’s ethnicity?

The Midnight, Texas actress has mixed ethnicity. Her father is a Jamaican with African and Scottish roots. Her mother has Italian, German, and English roots. Parisa Fitz-Henley was born and raised in Jamaica and currently holds American nationality.

How tall is Parisa?

The Jamaican actress stands at 5 feet 9 ½ inches (1.77 m) while her body measures 33-23-33. She has beautiful dark brown eyes and curly dark brown hair.

Is Parisa Fitz-Henley married?

The Jamaican-born actress is a married woman. She tied the knot with her husband Araya Crosskill in 2002, and they are still together in 2022. Parisa likes to keep her marital life away from the limelight, and few details are known regarding her low-key spouse.

Who plays Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Lifetime’s A Royal Romance?

Parisa and Murray Fraser portrayed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry on Lifetime's A Royal Wedding. Photo: NBC

Actress Parisa Fitz-Henley stars as Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, while actor Murray Fraser portrays Prince Harry’s role. The Lifetime film Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance was released in 2018.

Parisa Fitz-Henley’s husband, Araya Crosskill, has successfully stayed away from the limelight despite being married to a well-known Hollywood actress. This may be the secret to their long-term marriage, which has been going strong for 20 years.

