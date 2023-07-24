David Otunga is an American attorney, professional wrestler, and commentator. He first gained prominence by appearing on the reality television show I Love New York in 2007. However, he is best known for his time in the professional wrestling promotion WWE. Otunga achieved some success during his tenure in WWE, including winning the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside John Cena in 2011.

David Otunga was the runner-up on the first season of NXT and an original member of The Nexus and The New Nexus. His early life was marked by his athletic abilities, academic achievements, and early forays into the entertainment world, which laid the foundation for his subsequent career in WWE and beyond.

David Otunga's profile and bio summary

Date of birth April 7, 1980

What is David Otunga's nationality?

David was born on April 7, 1980, in Elgin, Illinois, United States. Otunga's age is 43 years as of 2023. He grew up in the Chicago metropolitan area and has American nationality.

How tall is David Otunga?

Otunga stands at a height of 6 feet 0 inches and weighs around 104 kg. His hair colour is black, and he has brown eyes.

Did David Otunga graduate from Harvard?

Reports state Otunga pursued a law degree at Harvard Law School after his undergraduate studies. His academic achievements and educational background became part of his persona when he joined the WWE, where he portrayed a lawyer character.

David Otunga attended Larkin High School in Elgin, where he was a standout athlete. Later, he enrolled at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, earning a bachelor's degree in psychology. He was also a Phi Beta Sigma fraternity member at the university.

Who are David Otunga's parents?

David was born in Elgin, Illinois, to his parents, who are educators. As per sources, his father, Moses Otunga, is a Kenyan, while his mother, Billie, is a European American. David is the youngest of three siblings.

David Otunga's family

Otunga was previously engaged and had a child with American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson. The couple began dating in 2008 and engaged in 2008. They have a son together, named David Daniel Otunga Jr., who was born in 2009. In November 2017, the couple split after separating for several months.

Who is David Otunga's ex-wife?

Jennifer Hudson is an American singer, actress, and philanthropist. She was born on September 12, 1981, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Hudson rose to prominence as a finalist on the third season of the reality television show American Idol in 2004.

Hudson debuted in the 2006 movie Dreamgirls, for which she received critical acclaim and won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has released several successful music albums, including her self-titled debut album Jennifer Hudson in 2008, earning her a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album.

David Otunga's career

David Otunga's career has encompassed various fields, including law, professional wrestling, commentary, and entertainment. Here is a breakdown of his notable achievements and contributions in each area:

Law

After graduating from Harvard Law School, Otunga became a licensed attorney. He worked at the Sidley Austin law firm in Chicago, specializing in intellectual property law and civil litigation. His legal background played a role in his wrestling persona when he joined WWE.

Professional wrestling

David Otunga made his debut in WWE in 2009. Initially introduced as a rookie on the reality competition show WWE NXT, Otunga quickly garnered attention for his charisma and athleticism. He became a regular competitor on WWE's main roster, participating in various storylines and feuds.

Otunga achieved notable success as a wrestler, including winning the WWE Tag Team Championship with John Cena in 2011. He showcased his physicality and athleticism in the ring with a style that incorporated power moves and technical wrestling.

Commentary

In addition to his in-ring career, Otunga was a commentator for WWE. He provided analysis and commentary during wrestling matches, lending his expertise and insight to enhance viewers' understanding of the action. Otunga was a commentator on WWE Superstars and Main Event.

What movies did David Otunga play in?

Otunga expanded his presence beyond wrestling, appearing in various television programs and films. Below are some of his movies:

2013: The Call

2012: That's My Boy

2012: The Haves and the Have Nots

2016: What Happen Last Night

2017: Days Like This

2017: Live To Tell

2019: A Madea Family Funeral

Why did David Otunga retire?

In 2015, David retired from wrestling following family feuds with his estranged wife, as per statements. He ceased being an active full-time wrestler to become a legal advisor before becoming a commentator.

What is David Otunga's net worth?

As per reports, the American celebrity has a net worth of around $12 million. He has gained wealth from his successful career as a wrestler, lawyer, and actor.

Above is a summary of David Otunga's biography. Otunga has had a multifaceted career, balancing his legal background with his success in professional wrestling, commentary work, and ventures in the entertainment industry.

