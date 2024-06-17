A Capet Town hairstylist went viral on TikTok after sharing what she charged a recent client

According to the post, @karis_hairdo charged the woman R2 250 for faux locs done with Eco Dread fibre

South Africans were shocked by the cost and reacted with humour and confusion in the comments section

A Cape Town hairstylist claimed to have charged her client R2 250 for an Eco dread hairstyle. Image: @karis_hairdo

Source: TikTok

Many women can agree that getting your hair is not as affordable as it used to be. But, some hairstylists be charging an arm and a leg, yoh.

CPT woman gets hair done for R2 250

A TikTok video by @karis_hairdo shows a woman showcasing her newly braided hair done into long faux locs using Eco Dread fibre.

According to the post, @karis_hairdo, based at Mowbray in Cape Town, charged the woman R2 250 to do the hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

R2K locs leave SA in disbelief

Many netizens were stunned to learn how expensive the locs hairstyle was and responded to the post with banter and confusion.

Sanelisiwe Xaba brought her qualifications into the chat:

"But I have a diploma. How much will it be then?"

Itumeleng Noka asked with confusion:

"Did you twist the Eco dread together?"

Ngwanakgari commented:

"I have R2.50c Chomi, take it or leave it."

sisamkelevazet joked about expecting the hairstyle to last a year:

"Hayi ihlala the whole year sana, in fact, it pays your rent."

karis_hairdo teased netizens:

"Actual price: R2550 - (2x250) - R1 500…. If you can’t solve this, you’re not the target market."

Sandton salon's R950 cornrows leave Mzansi baffled

In another story, Briefly News reported that a TikTok post by a Sandton-based salon showing the price of styled cornrows had Mzansi viewers shaken and speechless.

The footage shared by Majestic Premium (@majestic_premium__) shows a beautiful woman getting her hair done into stylish cornrows using extensions with unique swooping lines.

Source: Briefly News