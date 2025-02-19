All about Deepika Padukone: age, career, and life story of the Bollywood star

Deepika Padukone is a Bollywood brand, but her definition of success is doing more beyond being a movie star. She told Vogue Singapore in January 2024,

Everything that I do has to be meaningful. I have never been excited by fame, money or power. What excites me is the intangible energy that allows you to do so much more.

Deepika Padukone attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024, in London. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/John Phillips (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Deepika is one of India’s highest-paid actresses.

Her father is badminton legend Prakash Padukone, and she briefly pursued the sport herself.

Deepika was honoured with the TIME 100 Impact Award in 2022 for her significant contributions to the film industry and her mental health advocacy.

Deepika Padukone’s profile summary

Real name Deepika Padukone Date of birth January 6, 1986 Age 39 years old as of February 2025 Place of birth Copenhagen, Denmark Current residence Mumbai, India Nationality Indian Religion Hindu Height 5 feet 7.5 inches (1.71 m/171 cm) Marital status Married Husband Ranveer Singh (2018 to date) Children Dua Parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone Siblings Anish Padukone Education Mount Carmel College, IGNOU (BA – dropped out) Profession Actress, entrepreneur, model, activist Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Deepika Padukone is a college dropout

Padukone studied at Sophia High School and later joined Mount Carmel College for her pre-university studies. She then enrolled at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology but dropped out.

Deepika shared during Hema Malini’s book launch in October 2017 that she struggled to balance her education and a burgeoning modelling career. Her parents were against her decision to quit school.

My parents back then had a big issue with that because they always wanted me to only start working after I had got a basic college degree. That is the very conservative Indian way of looking at it – you need to have something to fall back on.

Five facts about Bollywood star, Deepika Padukone. Photo: Prodip Guha on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Deepika has Konkani heritage

The actress was born on January 5, 1986, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Her family moved to Bengaluru, India when she was a year old. Deepika Padukone’s ethnicity is rooted in Konkani (her actual ethnic background is Saraswat Brahmin, Konkani-speaking).

Deepika Padukone’s father had a prolific badminton career

Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone, was ranked World No. 1 in badminton after his All England Championship victory in 1980. He joined the game because of his father Ramesh Padukone who served as the Secretary of the Mysore Badminton Association.

Prakash played from 1962 to 1991. Deepika’s mother Ujjala works as a travel agent while her younger sister, Anisha Padukone, plays professional golf. Deepika told DNA India in 2010 that Anisha was not interested in joining Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone with her father, Prakash Padukone, and Ranveer Singh at the 'Indian Sports Honours' in Mumbai on March 23, 2023. Photo: Sujit Jaiswal

Source: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone played competitive badminton and baseball

The Bollywood star briefly followed in her father’s footsteps with national-level badminton. She also played state-level baseball and has shared that being an athlete taught her discipline. She switched careers at 16 years old.

Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone’s first husband

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met in 2012 during the Zee Cine Awards in Macau. They started dating during the making of the 2013 film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, in which they played each other’s love interests. They got engaged in 2015 but mostly kept the relationship private.

The Bollywood stars tied the knot in November 2018 in a two-day wedding ceremony held at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como in Italy. Their two ceremonies honoured Deepika’s South Indian Konkani heritage and Ranveer’s Sindhi background.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attend the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Mumbai on December 12, 2018. Photo: Sujit Jaiswal

Source: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone is a doting mother

Deepika announced she was having a baby in February 2024. She welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh in September 2024. The actress announced her arrival in a joint statement with her husband Ranveer.

‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer – Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on their wedding day in November 2018. Photo: @deepikapadukone (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Deepika has built a successful Bollywood career

Deepika Padukone’s first movie was the 2006 Kannada film Aishwarya. The talented Indian actress made her Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om (2007), opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Over the years, Padukone has starred in over 40 successful Bollywood films like Love Aaj Kal (2009), Cocktail (2012), and Padmaavat (2018). She made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with a lead female role opposite Vin Diesel in the action film Return of Xander Cage.

The top 5 movies Deepika Padukone has appeared in (as of 2025), according to IMDB, include:

Piku (2015) as Piku Banerjee Padmaavat (2018) as Padmavati Pathaan (2023) as Rubai Chennai Express (2013) as Meenalochni Meenamma Om Shanti Om (2007) as Shantipriya/Sandy

Deepika Padukone attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Robert Smith

Source: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone is a savvy entrepreneur and investor

The Bollywood star established KA Enterprises in 2017 to manage her financial portfolio. In 2018, she launched her production company, KA Productions.

Deepika founded the All About You clothing line in 2015 in partnership with Myntra. In 2022, she launched a skincare brand called 82°E.

The actress has invested in multiple Indian business startups, including Furleco, Bellatrix Aerospace, BluSmart, Atomberg Technologies, Supertails, and Blue Toka Coffee. She has also been a global ambassador for major brands like Louis Vuitton, Hyundai, Levi’s, and Cartier.

Deepika Padukone at the screening of 'Elvis' during the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Source: Getty Images

Is Deepika Padukone a billionaire?

Deepika Padukone’s net worth has not hit the billion mark yet but is estimated to be Rs 500 Crore (approx. $57 million), according to CNBCTV18. She makes between $1.5 million and $3 million for a film role, and her annual earnings are around $10 million.

What is Deepika Padukone diagnosed with?

The Bollywood icon was diagnosed with depression in 2014 at the height of her career. She started talking about her struggle in 2015.

Deepika has since become a mental health advocate. She established the LiveLoveLaugh Foundation to raise awareness.

Deepika Padukone at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2022, in Cannes, France. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone’s personal and professional milestones have shaped her into the icon she is today. Her star continues to shine bright beyond Bollywood.

READ ALSO: Who was Loujain Adada's husband? Walid Juffali's life and death

Briefly.co.za published facts about Loujain Adada’s husband, Walid Juffali. Loujain is a Lebanese-born model known for appearing in the popular Netflix reality series Dubai Bling.

Walid passed away in July 2016 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was a Saudi Arabian billionaire businessman and chairman of the E.A. Juffali and Brothers conglomerate.

Source: Briefly News