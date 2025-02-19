All about Deepika Padukone: age, career, and life story of the Bollywood star
Deepika Padukone is a Bollywood brand, but her definition of success is doing more beyond being a movie star. She told Vogue Singapore in January 2024,
Everything that I do has to be meaningful. I have never been excited by fame, money or power. What excites me is the intangible energy that allows you to do so much more.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Deepika Padukone’s profile summary
- Deepika Padukone is a college dropout
- Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone’s first husband
- Deepika has built a successful Bollywood career
- Deepika Padukone is a savvy entrepreneur and investor
- What is Deepika Padukone diagnosed with?
Key takeaways
- Deepika is one of India’s highest-paid actresses.
- Her father is badminton legend Prakash Padukone, and she briefly pursued the sport herself.
- Deepika was honoured with the TIME 100 Impact Award in 2022 for her significant contributions to the film industry and her mental health advocacy.
Deepika Padukone’s profile summary
|Real name
|Deepika Padukone
|Date of birth
|January 6, 1986
|Age
|39 years old as of February 2025
|Place of birth
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Current residence
|Mumbai, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Religion
|Hindu
|Height
|5 feet 7.5 inches (1.71 m/171 cm)
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Ranveer Singh (2018 to date)
|Children
|Dua
|Parents
|Prakash and Ujjala Padukone
|Siblings
|Anish Padukone
|Education
|Mount Carmel College, IGNOU (BA – dropped out)
|Profession
|Actress, entrepreneur, model, activist
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)
Deepika Padukone is a college dropout
Padukone studied at Sophia High School and later joined Mount Carmel College for her pre-university studies. She then enrolled at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology but dropped out.
Deepika shared during Hema Malini’s book launch in October 2017 that she struggled to balance her education and a burgeoning modelling career. Her parents were against her decision to quit school.
My parents back then had a big issue with that because they always wanted me to only start working after I had got a basic college degree. That is the very conservative Indian way of looking at it – you need to have something to fall back on.
Deepika has Konkani heritage
The actress was born on January 5, 1986, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Her family moved to Bengaluru, India when she was a year old. Deepika Padukone’s ethnicity is rooted in Konkani (her actual ethnic background is Saraswat Brahmin, Konkani-speaking).
Deepika Padukone’s father had a prolific badminton career
Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone, was ranked World No. 1 in badminton after his All England Championship victory in 1980. He joined the game because of his father Ramesh Padukone who served as the Secretary of the Mysore Badminton Association.
Prakash played from 1962 to 1991. Deepika’s mother Ujjala works as a travel agent while her younger sister, Anisha Padukone, plays professional golf. Deepika told DNA India in 2010 that Anisha was not interested in joining Bollywood.
Deepika Padukone played competitive badminton and baseball
The Bollywood star briefly followed in her father’s footsteps with national-level badminton. She also played state-level baseball and has shared that being an athlete taught her discipline. She switched careers at 16 years old.
Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone’s first husband
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met in 2012 during the Zee Cine Awards in Macau. They started dating during the making of the 2013 film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, in which they played each other’s love interests. They got engaged in 2015 but mostly kept the relationship private.
The Bollywood stars tied the knot in November 2018 in a two-day wedding ceremony held at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como in Italy. Their two ceremonies honoured Deepika’s South Indian Konkani heritage and Ranveer’s Sindhi background.
Deepika Padukone is a doting mother
Deepika announced she was having a baby in February 2024. She welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh in September 2024. The actress announced her arrival in a joint statement with her husband Ranveer.
‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer – Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.
Deepika has built a successful Bollywood career
Deepika Padukone’s first movie was the 2006 Kannada film Aishwarya. The talented Indian actress made her Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om (2007), opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
Over the years, Padukone has starred in over 40 successful Bollywood films like Love Aaj Kal (2009), Cocktail (2012), and Padmaavat (2018). She made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with a lead female role opposite Vin Diesel in the action film Return of Xander Cage.
The top 5 movies Deepika Padukone has appeared in (as of 2025), according to IMDB, include:
- Piku (2015) as Piku Banerjee
- Padmaavat (2018) as Padmavati
- Pathaan (2023) as Rubai
- Chennai Express (2013) as Meenalochni Meenamma
- Om Shanti Om (2007) as Shantipriya/Sandy
Deepika Padukone is a savvy entrepreneur and investor
The Bollywood star established KA Enterprises in 2017 to manage her financial portfolio. In 2018, she launched her production company, KA Productions.
Deepika founded the All About You clothing line in 2015 in partnership with Myntra. In 2022, she launched a skincare brand called 82°E.
The actress has invested in multiple Indian business startups, including Furleco, Bellatrix Aerospace, BluSmart, Atomberg Technologies, Supertails, and Blue Toka Coffee. She has also been a global ambassador for major brands like Louis Vuitton, Hyundai, Levi’s, and Cartier.
Is Deepika Padukone a billionaire?
Deepika Padukone’s net worth has not hit the billion mark yet but is estimated to be Rs 500 Crore (approx. $57 million), according to CNBCTV18. She makes between $1.5 million and $3 million for a film role, and her annual earnings are around $10 million.
What is Deepika Padukone diagnosed with?
The Bollywood icon was diagnosed with depression in 2014 at the height of her career. She started talking about her struggle in 2015.
Deepika has since become a mental health advocate. She established the LiveLoveLaugh Foundation to raise awareness.
Deepika Padukone’s personal and professional milestones have shaped her into the icon she is today. Her star continues to shine bright beyond Bollywood.
