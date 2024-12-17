Who was Loujain Adada's husband? Walid Juffali's life and death

Netflix reality series Dubai Bling introduced Lebanese-born model Louijain 'LJ' Adada to the world when it premiered in October 2022. Before becoming a reality TV star, she was a billionaire's wife. Loujain Adada's husband, Walid Juffali, died after only four years of marriage, leaving her to care for their young daughters.

Loujain Adada and Walid Juffali had a significant age difference of over 35 years when they tied the knot. She was in her early 20s, and he was in his late 50s. LJ was building her career as a model and TV personality while Juffali was working on expanding his family's business.

Walid Juffali's profile summary

Full name Al-Walid bin Ahmed Al Juffali Date of birth April 30, 1955 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Date of death July 20, 2016 Age at death 61 years old Place of death Zurich, Switzerland Nationality Saudi Arabian Languages Arabic, English, French, German Marital status Married Wives Basma Al-Sulaiman (1980-2000), Christina Estrada (2001-2014) Loujain Adada (2012 till death) Children Six: 5 daughters and 1 son Parents Ahmed Abdullah Juffali (father) Suad bint Ibrahim Al Husseini (mother) Siblings Brothers Khaled Juffal and Tarek Juffal Education University of San Diego (International Business & Political Sciences) Imperial College London (PhD in Neurosciences), Le Rosey Profession Businessman, philanthropist

Who was Loujain Adada's husband, Walid Juffali?

LJ's late husband, Sheikh Walid Juffali, was a Saudi Arabian billionaire businessman and philanthropist. He was the chairman of his family's business, E.A. Juffali and Brothers conglomerate. He took over in 2005 after the death of his father, Ahmed Abdullah Juffali.

The billionaire was also the chairman of Saudi American Bank and The Saudi Cement Company. He sat on the boards of numerous powerful companies like the Saudi Hollandi Bank and Nabors. Walid established his company, W Investments, a privately held investment company operating mainly in Zurich, Switzerland.

Juffali had a bachelor's degree in international business & political sciences from the University of San Diego. In 2012, he received a doctorate in neuroscience from Imperial College London.

Walid was involved in several philanthropic activities, including making significant contributions to brain research efforts through his initiative, The Brain Forum. He also owned a specialist neuroscience company called NeuroPro.

Walid Juffali's net worth

At the time of his death in 2016, Walid Juffali and his family were estimated to be worth £8 billion ($10 billion), according to the Independent. He owned multiple properties in different countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK, the US, and Switzerland.

Loujain Adada and Walid Juffali's wedding

Juffali married Adada in November 2012 at a lavish Venetian-themed ceremony held in Venice, Italy. The wedding reportedly cost around $10 million, according to Arabia Weddings.

LJ wore a $220,400 Karl Lagerfeld wedding gown with a $3 million diamond necklace. Singer Akon was among the performers. Adada was 23 years old, while Walid was 57 years old at the time.

Loujain Adada was Walid Juffali's third wife

When Walid tied the knot with LJ, he was still married to his second wife, Christina Estrada, a Pirelli calendar girl. They married in 2001 in Dubai and divorced in 2014 under Islamic law but had a lengthy settlement dispute.

A British High Court awarded Christina £75 million ($130 million) in July 2016, making it one of the most expensive divorce settlements. She initially sought £196 million to meet her reasonable needs.

Walid's first wife was fellow Saudi Arabian Basma Al-Sulaiman, who he was married to from 1980 to 2000. Basma received a $40 million divorce settlement from the late billionaire in 2003.

Walid Juffali and Loujain Adada welcomed two daughters

Loujain and Walid welcomed their first daughter, Talia, in November 2014. Daughter Lana was born in October 2016, two months after her father's death. LJ raises the kids as a single mother in Dubai and often shares adorable mother-daughter moments on Instagram.

LJ's husband had four more kids from his previous marriages. The late billionaire shared one daughter, Maya Juffali (born in 2004), with Pirelli model Estrada.

Basma and Walid welcomed three children, including a son, Mohammed and daughters, Hala and Dina. Unfortunately, his son Mohammed passed away in 2012.

Walid Juffali's death

Juffali passed away on July 20, 2016, in Zurich, Switzerland, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was diagnosed in 2014 and was undergoing treatment, but his condition worsened. He was 61.

LJ occasionally commemorates her late husband with social media posts. In a June 2022 Instagram post, she wrote,

Forever in my heart, W. It's been almost 6 years without you and my daughters without their father, and there will be no love to anyone like the love I had for you. Ur love for life is unforgettable, and u passed it on to your daughters.

What does Loujain Adada do for a living?

LJ is a Lebanese model and former TV host. She developed an interest in fashion and photography while growing up in Beirut. Loujain started modelling at the age of 14 and has worked with high-profile brands like Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace.

Adada previously hosted MTV Lebanon's music program Energy Spin Magazine. She continues to model, as seen from her Instagram posts.

LJ currently appears in the Netflix reality series Dubai Bling, which is in its second season. The third season is expected to air in January 2025.

Is Loujain from Dubai Bling married?

Loujain Adada has yet to remarry but is currently engaged to Pakistani model Hasnain Lehri. He proposed during the Dubai Fling season 2 finale after flying to Dubai from Pakistan. The couple initially connected through Instagram and started a long-distance relationship.

Loujain Adada's husband, Walid Juffali, left a legacy in the Middle East business and brain research fields. Loujain has continued to honour his memory through their daughters while also trying to move on from the tragedy.

