Who is Kelly Cheng's husband? All about Jordan Cheng

Kelly Cheng's husband, Jordan Cheng, has proven to be one of the best volleyball coaches. His impressive resume includes working at various universities and a master's degree in coaching. Jordan has been coaching Kelly since 2019 during which she qualified for the 2020 and the 2024 Olympics.

Kelly Cheng and her husband, Jordan Cheng, during Christmas 2023 (R). Photo: @kellycheng (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kelly Cheng has been playing beach volleyball for over ten years. Her husband, also her coach, has extensive experience in the field.

Jordan Cheng's profile summary

Full name Jordan Cheng Place of birth United States Current residence Huntington Beach, California Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christian Height 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m/188 cm) Gender Male Marital status Married Wife Kelly Marie Cheng (2022 to date) Children None (as of 2024) Education Chapman University (Business) Concordia University (MS in Coaching & Athletic Administration) Profession Beach volleyball coach

Who is Kelly Cheng's husband, Jordan Cheng?

Kelly Claes' husband, Jordan Cheng, is a Beach National Team independent contractor coach, according to his USA Volleyball profile. He currently coaches Kelly Cheng and her partner, Sara Hughes.

From 2015-2018, Jordan worked as an assistant coach with the men's volleyball program at the University of California, Irvine (UCI). He was also the team manager and technical coordinator for the USA men's Pan Am Cup team from 2015 to 2016.

In 2017, Cheng served as an assistant coach for the Pan Am Cup team. He previously worked as the Director of Operations at Pepperdine University's men's volleyball team from 2013 to 2014.

Top 5 facts about Kelly Cheng's husband, Jordan Cheng. Photo: @kellycheng on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jordan Cheng's education

Cheng is an alumnus of Chapman University from where he graduated in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in business, majoring in finance and entrepreneurship. Jordan Cheng's volleyball skills were nurtured at the institution where he helped establish the school's team in 2009.

Jordan played on Chapman's team as an opposite and starter from 2011 to 2013. He later graduated with a master's degree in Coaching and Athletic Administration from Concordia University in May 2015. He volunteered as an assistant coach at the school's women's volleyball team.

Cheng studied at Beckman High School. He was an All-Pacific Coast League setter at the institution.

Jordan Cheng initially wanted to play pro volleyball

Cheng started playing serious volleyball while attending Chapman University. After graduation, he was hoping to pursue the game professionally. In his October 2020 interview on the SandCast Media podcast, he shared that he got better coaching opportunities that changed his mind.

I started the club team (at Champman), got to compete then tried playing professionally afterwards. It just seemed like over the years of me coaching, every time I've tried pursuing playing, a gnarly coaching opportunity has come up where I'm like, I can't say no because it just seems like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Kelly Cheng and Jordan Cheng on their engagement day in October 2021 (L). Photo: @kellycheng (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kelly Cheng and Jordan Cheng's relationship timeline

Jordan Cheng and Kelly first met during college tours before Jordan became Kelly's coach in 2019. Their professional relationship turned romantic when they started dating in 2020.

The couple got engaged on October 3, 2021, in San Clemente, California. Kelly shared the news on Instagram with a series of pictures and videos from the event with the simple caption,

He called dibs, and I said yes.

They tied the knot on March 6, 2022, in a beach wedding ceremony held at Huntington Beach, California. Jordan Cheng's wife occasionally celebrates him on social media on special occasions like Valentine's Day and their anniversary.

Kelly Cheng and her husband Jordan Cheng during their wedding day in March 2022. Photo: @kellycheng (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How Kelly and Jordan Cheng mix work and marriage

Kelly and Jordan have managed to blend their professional and personal lives since tying the knot. While appearing on SandCast Media in October 2023, Kelly admitted that it sometimes becomes challenging, especially when they have marital issues.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows; it's really hard – On the flip side, it is amazing that we get to do this together – I get to travel with him. So you take the good and the bad, and I think we are just fighting every day to do this as well as we can.

The couple revealed that they would like to work together as long as they can but are open to trying other options if it fails in the future. Jordan shared on the SoundCast Media interview that he is only coaching Kelly because he believes he is capable.

I told Kelly like, 'Hey if I'm gonna coach you, it is because I believe I'm the best fit and because I believe I'm one of the best coaches out there' – I'm not going to sabotage my wife's career. I'm not going to sabotage my own coaching career that I've worked really hard for.

The couple has achieved several notable accomplishments since they started working together. With Jordan as their coach, Kelly and her partner Sara Hughes qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In 2023, Kelly and Sara won gold at the 2023 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships. The duo also won the World Beach Pro Tour meet in Ostrava in 2024 and qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng celebrate after winning the quarterfinals women's Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Finals at Aspire Zone on January 28, 2023. Photo: Noushad Thekkayil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Working as a couple is not easy, but Kelly and Jordan Cheng have made it possible. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the volleyball stars;

Who is the husband of Olympian Kelly Cheng?

Kelly Cheng's husband is Jordan Cheng. He currently works as a Beach National Team independent contractor coach.

Is Kelly Cheng married to her coach?

Kelly is married to her coach, Jordan Cheng. They started working together in 2019 before they tied the knot in March 2022.

How old is Jordan Cheng?

Jordan Cheng's age is not known since he rarely shares details of his private life. His wife, Kelly Cheng, is 29 years old as of 2024 (born September 18, 1995).

How tall is Jordan Cheng?

Jordan Cheng's height is approximately 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m/188 cm). He is almost the same height as his wife, Kelly Cheng.

Kelly Cheng during the quarterfinals women's Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Finals at Aspire Zone in Doha, Qatar on January 28, 2023. Photo: Noushad Thekkayil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Cheng's husband, Jordan Cheng, continues to help her excel in beach volleyball as he excels as a coach. Their unique dynamic as husband-wife and player-coach is not seen often in professional sports.

