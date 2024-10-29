Meet the Dubai Bling cast (season 2): career and backgrounds
Dubai Bling is an entertaining bilingual reality TV series showcasing the extravagant lives of a diverse group of millionaires in Dubai. But who are the cast members behind this reality show? Explore lesser-known facts about Dubai Bling's cast (season 2) right here.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Meet the Dubai Bling cast (season 2)
- Who is the richest person in Dubai Bling?
- Did LJ on Dubai Bling get married?
- Is Dubai Bling real or acted?
- When was Dubai Bling season 2 released?
The Dubai Bling cast (season 2) captivates audiences with their extravagant lifestyles and dramatic interactions, showcasing more glitz and glamour than before. Following the success of its inaugural season, which featured the opulent lives of Dubai's elite, season 2 introduces familiar faces and exciting new personalities.
Meet the Dubai Bling cast (season 2)
Season two of Dubai Bling has some members from season one and some new faces. They include;
|No.
|Name
|1.
|Loujain Adada
|2.
|Kris Fade
|3.
|Zeina Khoury
|4.
|Safa Siddiqui
|5.
|DJ Bliss
|6.
|Farhana Bodi
|7
|Lojain Omran
|8.
|Ebraheem Al Samadi
|9.
|Mona Kattan
|10.
|Hasnain Lehri
1. Loujain "LJ" Adada
- Full name: Loujain Adada
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: November 11, 1989
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: California, United States
- Profession: Influencer, model, internet personality, and reality TV star
- Social media: Instagram
Loujain Adada is an American-Lebanese influencer, model, internet personality, and reality TV star who debuted in modelling when she was 14 years of age. She married Walid Juffalim, a Saudi billionaire, and they welcomed two daughters. He succumbed to cancer in 2016.
2. Kris Fade
- Full name: Kristan Fahd
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: February 27, 1980
- Age: 44 years (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Sydney, Australia
- Profession: Radio presenter, host, musician, and reality TV star
- Social media: Instagram
Kristan Fahd, known as Kris Fade, is a renowned Australian-Lebanese radio presenter, host, musician, and reality TV star. He hosts his self-titled breakfast radio show, The Kris Fade Show, on Radio Dubai and KIIS Network in Australia. He is also the founder of Fade Fit, a protein snack company.
3. Zeina Khoury
- Full name: Zeina Khoury
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: December 13, 1983
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Lebanon
- Profession: Media personality, businesswoman and reality TV star
- Social media: Instagram
Zeina Khoury is a renowned Lebanese businesswoman, internet personality, and reality TV star. She is the founder and CEO of High Mark Real Estate, a luxury property company, and I Am The Company, a top clothing brand. She is also the mother of two: a daughter named Alexa and a son named Joel.
4. Safa Siddiqui
- Full name: Safa Siddiqui
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: August 6, 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
- Profession: Fashion designer, model, and businesswoman
- Social media: Instagram
Safa Siddiqui is a famous fashion designer, model, social media personality, and businesswoman. She is one of the lucky Dubai Bling Netflix cast who returned in season 2.
Safa started as a real estate agent in London before quitting her career to focus on her family. In an interview with Cosmopolitan Middle East, she revealed that her passion was in fashion, hence her joining the glamorous fashion industry in Dubai. She said;
I did not want to go back into the corporate world. That's when I felt it was the right time to answer my calling and pursue my design dreams.
5. DJ Bliss
- Full name: Marwan Parham Al Awadh
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: June 6, 1981
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
- Profession: DJ, MC, TV presenter, and radio personality
- Social media: Instagram
Marwan Parham Al Awadhi, best known as DJ Bliss, is one of the Dubai Bling characters from season 1 making a comeback. He is popularly known for his involvement in Dubai's nightclub and DJ scene.
He previously hosted the That's Entertainment TV show on Dubai One and The Real Flava radio show on Channel 4 in Dubai. Marwan has also ventured into vlogging.
6. Farhana Bodi
- Full name: Farhana Bodi
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: January 4, 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: South Africa.
- Profession: Social media personality and model
- Social media: Instagram
Farhana Bodi is a social media influencer and founder of I Am Woman Of The World Empire, which aims to connect brands and clients through social events. She gained fame in 2022 for appearing in the popular Netflix show Dubai Bling.
7. Lojain Omran
- Full name: Lojain Omran
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: October 26, 1977
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Jubail
- Profession: TV presenter, social media personality, and reality TV star
- Social media: Instagram
Lojain is a famous Saudi Arabian TV presenter, social media influencer, businesswoman, and reality TV star. The mother of two is also a philanthropist who champions humanitarian causes.
8. Ebraheem Al Samadi
- Full name: Ebraheem Al Samadi
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: January 15, 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Kuwait
- Profession: TV personality, entrepreneur, and fashion model
- Social media: Instagram
Ebraheem is a renowned Dubai-based entrepreneur, reality TV personality, and fashion icon who joined the Dubai Bling cast season 2. He started doing business at 14, selling products online from his mother's house in Florida. He is the CEO of Forever Rose, a high-end floral company.
9. Mona Kattan
- Full name: Mona Kattan
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: May 8, 1985
- Age: 39 years (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Oklahoma, USA
- Profession: Social media personality, reality TV star and entrepreneur
- Social media: Instagram
Mona is a renowned Iraqi-American entrepreneur, social media personality, and reality TV star who joined the Dubai Bling season 2 cast. Alongside her sisters, Huda and Alya Kattan, she founded Huda Beauty.
She is also the founder of Kayali, a famous fragrance empire. She married Hassan Elamin on June 29, 2023.
10. Hasnain Lehri
- Full name: Hasnain Lehri
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: June 24 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Quetta, Balochistan, Pakistan
- Profession: Actor and model
- Social media: Instagram
Hasnain Lehri is a Pakistani actor and model. He first appeared in episode seven of the second Dubai Bling season as LJ's boyfriend before proposing in the final episode.
He has modelled for companies like Grazia, Allure, and Sapphire. Additionally, Lehri is the face of campaigns for designers like Faraz Manan and Nomi Ansari.
Who is the richest person in Dubai Bling?
According to The Tab, Mona Kattan is the richest person in the reality TV series, with an estimated net worth of $1 billion. She is the global president of makeup brand Huda Beauty and has over 3.5 million Instagram followers.
Did the Dubai Bling cast get paid?
The Dubai Bling actors were paid. While specific figures are not publicly disclosed, it is alleged that each cast member received $2500 per episode made in season one. Additionally, they were offered a 5% pay increase in season 2.
Did LJ on Dubai Bling get married?
In the second show's season finale, LJ's boyfriend, Hasnain Lehri, proposes to her, but the episode ends on a cliffhanger before she responds.
Is Dubai Bling real or acted?
There have been mixed reactions, with a section of fans claiming the reality show is scripted. But according to Safa Siddiqui, who spoke during an interview with Curly Tales, the show's content is 100% real. She said,
Not scripted at all, unfortunately! We are not actors or actresses. This is our day-to-day lives… what we're doing and what problems we're facing… and yeah, it's not scripted.
When was Dubai Bling season 2 released?
Dubai Bling season 2 was released on Netflix on December 13, 2023. The season continues to follow the lavish lives of its cast members, featuring both returning and new faces.
Above is everything you need to know about the Dubai Bling cast (season 2). They continue to offer an all-access pass to their lavish lives, filled with high-stakes drama and unexpected twists.
READ ALSO: Selling Sunset cast: Meet the stars of Netflix's hit reality show
Briefly.co.za published an article about the Selling Sunset cast members. Selling Sunset is an American reality TV series that follows the lives of high-rolling real estate agents who sell properties in the affluent area of Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood.
The series has featured numerous cast members who continue to dazzle viewers with high-end homes and never-ending on-screen drama. Discover more facts about the Selling Sunset stars.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.