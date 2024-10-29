Meet the Dubai Bling cast (season 2): career and backgrounds

Dubai Bling is an entertaining bilingual reality TV series showcasing the extravagant lives of a diverse group of millionaires in Dubai. But who are the cast members behind this reality show? Explore lesser-known facts about Dubai Bling's cast (season 2) right here.

Dubai Bling follows the glamorous lives of a group of millionaires in their daily lives. Photo: @Official Dubai Bling on X (modified by author)

The Dubai Bling cast (season 2) captivates audiences with their extravagant lifestyles and dramatic interactions, showcasing more glitz and glamour than before. Following the success of its inaugural season, which featured the opulent lives of Dubai's elite, season 2 introduces familiar faces and exciting new personalities.

Meet the Dubai Bling cast (season 2)

Season two of Dubai Bling has some members from season one and some new faces. They include;

No. Name 1. Loujain Adada 2. Kris Fade 3. Zeina Khoury 4. Safa Siddiqui 5. DJ Bliss 6. Farhana Bodi 7 Lojain Omran 8. Ebraheem Al Samadi 9. Mona Kattan 10. Hasnain Lehri

1. Loujain "LJ" Adada

Loujain Adada at the "Le Belle Epoque" screening during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo by Toni Anne Barson

Full name : Loujain Adada

: Loujain Adada Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: November 11, 1989

November 11, 1989 Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)

34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : California, United States

: California, United States Profession: Influencer, model, internet personality, and reality TV star

Influencer, model, internet personality, and reality TV star Social media: Instagram

Loujain Adada is an American-Lebanese influencer, model, internet personality, and reality TV star who debuted in modelling when she was 14 years of age. She married Walid Juffalim, a Saudi billionaire, and they welcomed two daughters. He succumbed to cancer in 2016.

2. Kris Fade

Kris Fade poses with the Reality Personality of the Year Award at the National Reality TV Awards held at the Porchester Hall in London, England. Photo by John Phillips

Full name: Kristan Fahd

Kristan Fahd Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: February 27, 1980

February 27, 1980 Age: 44 years (as of 2024)

44 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Profession: Radio presenter, host, musician, and reality TV star

Radio presenter, host, musician, and reality TV star Social media: Instagram

Kristan Fahd, known as Kris Fade, is a renowned Australian-Lebanese radio presenter, host, musician, and reality TV star. He hosts his self-titled breakfast radio show, The Kris Fade Show, on Radio Dubai and KIIS Network in Australia. He is also the founder of Fade Fit, a protein snack company.

3. Zeina Khoury

Zeina is a successful model, real estate mogul, and fashion entrepreneur. Photo: @thezeinakhoury on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Zeina Khoury

Zeina Khoury Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: December 13, 1983

December 13, 1983 Age : 40 years old (as of 2024)

: 40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Lebanon

Lebanon Profession: Media personality, businesswoman and reality TV star

Media personality, businesswoman and reality TV star Social media: Instagram

Zeina Khoury is a renowned Lebanese businesswoman, internet personality, and reality TV star. She is the founder and CEO of High Mark Real Estate, a luxury property company, and I Am The Company, a top clothing brand. She is also the mother of two: a daughter named Alexa and a son named Joel.

4. Safa Siddiqui

Safa Siddiqui at the Netflix celebration of the latest Arabic reality show "Dubai Bling" in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Neville Hopwood

Full name: Safa Siddiqui

Safa Siddiqui Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: August 6, 1988

August 6, 1988 Age : 36 years old (as of 2024)

: 36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : London, United Kingdom

: London, United Kingdom Profession: Fashion designer, model, and businesswoman

Fashion designer, model, and businesswoman Social media: Instagram

Safa Siddiqui is a famous fashion designer, model, social media personality, and businesswoman. She is one of the lucky Dubai Bling Netflix cast who returned in season 2.

Safa started as a real estate agent in London before quitting her career to focus on her family. In an interview with Cosmopolitan Middle East, she revealed that her passion was in fashion, hence her joining the glamorous fashion industry in Dubai. She said;

I did not want to go back into the corporate world. That's when I felt it was the right time to answer my calling and pursue my design dreams.

5. DJ Bliss

DJ Bliss is credited as one of the first Emirati citizen DJs to go on a world tour. Photo: @djblissdubai on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Marwan Parham Al Awadh

Marwan Parham Al Awadh Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: June 6, 1981

June 6, 1981 Age : 43 years old (as of 2024)

: 43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Profession: DJ, MC, TV presenter, and radio personality

DJ, MC, TV presenter, and radio personality Social media: Instagram

Marwan Parham Al Awadhi, best known as DJ Bliss, is one of the Dubai Bling characters from season 1 making a comeback. He is popularly known for his involvement in Dubai's nightclub and DJ scene.

He previously hosted the That's Entertainment TV show on Dubai One and The Real Flava radio show on Channel 4 in Dubai. Marwan has also ventured into vlogging.

6. Farhana Bodi

Farhana Bodi during the movie "Madres Paralelas" red carpet during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Photo by Daniele Venturelli

Full name: Farhana Bodi

Farhana Bodi Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : January 4, 1986

: January 4, 1986 Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)

38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: South Africa.

South Africa. Profession: Social media personality and model

Social media personality and model Social media: Instagram

Farhana Bodi is a social media influencer and founder of I Am Woman Of The World Empire, which aims to connect brands and clients through social events. She gained fame in 2022 for appearing in the popular Netflix show Dubai Bling.

7. Lojain Omran

Lojain Omran at the One&Only One Za'abeel Grand Opening at Aelia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Dave Benett

Full name : Lojain Omran

: Lojain Omran Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: October 26, 1977

October 26, 1977 Age: 46 years old (as of 2024)

46 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Jubail

Jubail Profession: TV presenter, social media personality, and reality TV star

TV presenter, social media personality, and reality TV star Social media: Instagram

Lojain is a famous Saudi Arabian TV presenter, social media influencer, businesswoman, and reality TV star. The mother of two is also a philanthropist who champions humanitarian causes.

8. Ebraheem Al Samadi

Ebraheem Al Samadi at the Netflix celebration of the latest Arabic reality show "Dubai Bling" in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Neville Hopwood

Full name: Ebraheem Al Samadi

Ebraheem Al Samadi Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: January 15, 1988

January 15, 1988 Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)

36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Kuwait

Kuwait Profession: TV personality, entrepreneur, and fashion model

TV personality, entrepreneur, and fashion model Social media: Instagram

Ebraheem is a renowned Dubai-based entrepreneur, reality TV personality, and fashion icon who joined the Dubai Bling cast season 2. He started doing business at 14, selling products online from his mother's house in Florida. He is the CEO of Forever Rose, a high-end floral company.

9. Mona Kattan

Mona Kattan Elamin at the Huda Beauty School of Masterclass at Myrrah Restaurant, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Cedric Ribeiro

Full name: Mona Kattan

Mona Kattan Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: May 8, 1985

May 8, 1985 Age: 39 years (as of 2024)

39 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Oklahoma, USA

Oklahoma, USA Profession: Social media personality, reality TV star and entrepreneur

Social media personality, reality TV star and entrepreneur Social media: Instagram

Mona is a renowned Iraqi-American entrepreneur, social media personality, and reality TV star who joined the Dubai Bling season 2 cast. Alongside her sisters, Huda and Alya Kattan, she founded Huda Beauty.

She is also the founder of Kayali, a famous fragrance empire. She married Hassan Elamin on June 29, 2023.

10. Hasnain Lehri

Hasnain is the only supermodel to have won five LUX Style Awards in the history of the Pakistani fashion and entertainment industry. Photo: @hasnainlehri on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Hasnain Lehri

Hasnain Lehri Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: June 24 1989

June 24 1989 Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)

35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Quetta, Balochistan, Pakistan

Quetta, Balochistan, Pakistan Profession: Actor and model

Actor and model Social media: Instagram

Hasnain Lehri is a Pakistani actor and model. He first appeared in episode seven of the second Dubai Bling season as LJ's boyfriend before proposing in the final episode.

He has modelled for companies like Grazia, Allure, and Sapphire. Additionally, Lehri is the face of campaigns for designers like Faraz Manan and Nomi Ansari.

Who is the richest person in Dubai Bling?

According to The Tab, Mona Kattan is the richest person in the reality TV series, with an estimated net worth of $1 billion. She is the global president of makeup brand Huda Beauty and has over 3.5 million Instagram followers.

Did the Dubai Bling cast get paid?

The Dubai Bling actors were paid. While specific figures are not publicly disclosed, it is alleged that each cast member received $2500 per episode made in season one. Additionally, they were offered a 5% pay increase in season 2.

Dubai Bling is an entertaining bilingual reality television series showcasing the extravagant lives of a diverse group of millionaires in Dubai. Photo: @Netflix (modified by author)

Did LJ on Dubai Bling get married?

In the second show's season finale, LJ's boyfriend, Hasnain Lehri, proposes to her, but the episode ends on a cliffhanger before she responds.

Is Dubai Bling real or acted?

There have been mixed reactions, with a section of fans claiming the reality show is scripted. But according to Safa Siddiqui, who spoke during an interview with Curly Tales, the show's content is 100% real. She said,

Not scripted at all, unfortunately! We are not actors or actresses. This is our day-to-day lives… what we're doing and what problems we're facing… and yeah, it's not scripted.

When was Dubai Bling season 2 released?

Dubai Bling season 2 was released on Netflix on December 13, 2023. The season continues to follow the lavish lives of its cast members, featuring both returning and new faces.

Above is everything you need to know about the Dubai Bling cast (season 2). They continue to offer an all-access pass to their lavish lives, filled with high-stakes drama and unexpected twists.

