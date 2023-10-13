What does Donna Gosling, Ryan Gosling's mother, do for a living?

Beloved actor Ryan Gosling has starred in some memorable movies, from La La Land and The Place Beyond the Pines to Barbie and The Nice Guys. His latest role in the hit movie Barbie has piqued interest in his private life, including who his parents are. Who is Ryan Gosling's mother? Here, we discuss what we know of Donna Gosling and other details on Ryan's life.

Mandi Gosling, Ryan Gosling, Donna Gosling and a guest at the ‘First Man’ premiere party at Patria on September 10, 2018, in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Sonia Recchia

Source: Getty Images

Donna's life remains largely under wraps, but having famous children has spotlighted some aspects of her life, including personal milestone events they attend, which bring significant public attention. This includes her university graduation in 2012, which Ryan attended.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Donna Gosling Birthplace Ontario, Canada Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (last reported) Current residence Ontario, Canada Current nationality Canadian Marital status Formerly married to Thomas Gosling Remarried since 2018 (husband unknown) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Children Two (Mandi Gosling and Ryan Gosling) Profession Teacher and former secretary Education Brock University (Bachelor of Education) Native language English

Specific facts like Donna Gosling’s age and life growing up remain unknown since she is a reclusive figure. Certain aspects of her life have been more widely reported, like her religious background and education, which we will detail shortly.

Ryan Gosling

Born Ryan Thomas Gosling on November 12, 1980, the future star would achieve massive commercial success in Hollywood. First starting as a singer at small-time talent contests with his sister, Mandi, he went on to star in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club (1989). His career skyrocketed afterwards, and he has become one of the most recognisable figures in entertainment today.

Ryan Gosling's family

The actor comes from a close-knit family, with his sibling also in entertainment. Ryan Gosling's dad, Thomas Gosling, is a reclusive figure like his mother, Donna. Little to no information is available on Thomas. Ryan Gosling's sister is Mandi Gosling, a producer best known for The Prospect, Miss Advised (2012), and Dateline NBC (1992).

Ryan Gosling's wife, Eva Mendes, is also a prominent figure in Hollywood. Eva is a successful actress, director, writer, model, and businessperson. Her most recognisable roles include Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003), Hitch (2005), The Other Guys (2010), and The Place Beyond the Pines (2012).

The couple met while filming as the on-screen couple Romina and Luke in The Place Beyond the Pines, with undeniable chemistry that led to an off-screen romance soon after. Today, they are happily married with children.

Ryan Gosling and Donna Gosling at a screening of 'Fracture' at Tribeca Grand Hotel on April 17, 2007, in New York City. Photo: Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Does Ryan Gosling have kids?

Ryan and his wife Eva went on to have kids together, raising them outside the public eye. The famous parents take great lengths to keep their children out of the limelight, with Eva stating in an Instagram comment in 2020: 'I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life,'

She added, 'Since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent.'

How many kids does Ryan Gosling have?

The couple share two children. They are daughters Esmeralda Amada Gosling, who will be nine years old in 2023, and Amada Lee Gosling, who will be seven in 2023.

Ryan Gosling's net worth

Ryan's career as an actor, director, screenwriter, producer, singer, composer, and restauranter has earned him a net worth of $70 million. Donna Gosling’s net worth remains unknown.

Ryan, Mandi, and Donna Gosling at the 79th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Chris Polk

Source: Getty Images

Donna Gosling

Donna Gosling was born and bred in Ontario, Canada. Her son, Ryan, spent most of his childhood there before moving to Orlando, Florida, to join the revival of the Disney Channel's The Mickey Mouse Club when he was 12. Donna spent most of her life in Canada and resides there today.

Donna Gosling's religious beliefs

The Gosling family were incredibly religious while Ryan was growing up, coming from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ryan said his mother considered herself a 'zealot.' Whether Donna still follows the religion is yet to be known, but Ryan considers himself a non-denominational Christian today.

Donna Gosling’s marriage

Donna was formerly married to Thomas Gosling, Ryan's father. Online sources state that they separated when Ryan was in his early teens. She went on to remarry an Italian man in 2018, who remains unnamed.

Ryan attended Donna Gosling’s wedding to her new husband in Italy, which he discussed on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018, saying: 'He's Roman, so I got to meet all of his Roman family,' he elaborated, 'And there was a lot of -- during the service -- these wonderful older Italian women just whispering to me about food.'

Jeff Robinov, Donna Gosling and Ryan Gosling at the ‘Gangster Squad’ premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 7, 2013, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Is Ryan Gosling's mom a teacher?

Donna Gosling’s profession as a teacher saw her following her passion, previously studying towards a degree in education. The celebrity mother is also listed as a former secretary.

Donna Gosling’s education

Donna graduated from Brock University in 2012 with a Bachelor of Education. Her son, Ryan, was in attendance to support his mother, returning to his hometown in Canada for the event.

Donna Gosling is a celebrity mother but has lived a conservative, secluded life out of the public eye. Donna's children have also tried not to overshadow her achievements, quietly supporting her from the sidelines during her milestones.

READ ALSO: Get to know Martin Sheen's wife, actress Janet Sheen

Multi-award-winning Hollywood actor Martin Sheen has a successful career and marriage, seemingly having it all. His wife, Janet Sheen, is also an actress. What has she starred in? Briefly.co.za wrote an article discussing everything to know about her life.

You can read on for more details about her professional and private life, including education, net worth, and family background.

Source: Briefly News