Amada Lee Gosling: The life story of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' daughter

One of the most uncommon A-list relationships in Hollywood is that of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling. Despite their celebrity status and having been together for almost a decade, they have kept their relationship private. Subsequently, little is known about their lives, especially their children. Get to know about their second-born here as we explore Amada Lee Gosling's biography.

Amada Lee Gosling is the daughter of Hollywood couple, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. Photo: Sonia Recchia

Source: Getty Images

How many kids do Eva and Ryan have? Such questions are common online, given that the couple rarely shares details about their kids. It has led to several rumours, including one that they adopted their children. But, Did Ryan and Eva adopt? Here are all the details and a look at the bio of their daughter Amada Lee Gosling.

Amada Lee Gosling's profile and bio summary

Famous as Celebrity kid Gender Female Date of birth 29 April 2016 Place of birth Santa Monica, California Zodiac sign Taurus Age 7 years (as of June 2023) Father Ryan Gosling Mother Eva Mendes Sibling (1):Esmeralda Amada Nationality American Ethnicity Latino-White Hair color Brown

Amada Lee Gosling's date of birth

Amada Lee Gosling was born on 29 April 2016 to Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

She was born on 29 April 2016 at 8:03 a.m. in Santa Monica, California. Amada Lee Gosling's age as of June 2023 is seven years.

Amada Lee Gosling's parents

Her parents are iconic actors Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. They sparked dating rumors in 2011 when filming the film, The Place Beyond the Pines, where they coincidentally played a couple with an infant son. Their on-screen chemistry would later translate into their personal lives.

What is the age difference between Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling?

Ryan was born on 12 November 1980, while Mendes was born on 5 March 1974. That makes the actress older than her partner by six years.

Did Eva and Ryan split?

No, they did not. The lovebirds have always maintained an extremely private relationship and are drama-free, which has led to allegations that the two might no longer be an item.

Sibling

She has one elder sister named Esmeralda Amada Gosling, born on 12 September 2014. Surprisingly, her middle name is Lee's first name. Eva revealed that she and Ryan had a few girl name options. However, they kept returning to Amada, her grandmother's name and eventually settled on it.

Is Amada Lee Gosling adopted?

No, she is not. There are allegations about Lee being adopted because her mother kept her pregnancy a secret. Moreover, Eva Mendes kept both pregnancies a secret for several months.

She revealed that she never wanted anyone besides her close friends and family to know more than they had to. Moreover, Ryan has always kept his family life private.

How old was Eva Mendes when she had her child?

She had her first child when she was 40 and her second born when she was 42.

Amada Lee Gosling's pictures

Unfortunately, these are hard to find online because her parents never share her or her sister's pictures. Eva once revealed that she maintains her children's privacy by not posting their photos on social media.

She explained that she would talk about them but with limits. She added that she would only share their pictures once they were old enough to consent.

Amada Lee Gosling and Ryan Gosling's relationship

The two appear to have a solid father-daughter relationship from what the actor has shared about his daughter. In the past, he has revealed how unimpressed Amada was with some of the art in the Louvre. He hilariously shared how his daughter turned to him after they got to the "Mona Lisa" painting and gave him two thumbs down.

What is Ryan Gosling's net worth?

He has a net worth of $70 million, while his partner Eva Mendes has a net worth of $20 million.

Amada Lee Gosling is the second daughter of Hollywood veteran couple Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. Her parents have raised her and her sister from the limelight and have not shared much about them.

READ ALSO: What happened to Lori Butler, Austin Butler's mother? Facts about her

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Austin Butler's mother, Lori Butler. She played a significant role in paving the way for Austin Butler's career success. Austin became famous for his features in Nickelodeon and Disney Channel productions and later in teen dramas.

Unfortunately, Lori Butler did not live long enough to experience her son's success. She tragically died on 14 September 2014 after succumbing to cancer.

Source: Briefly News