Who is Olivia Attwood from Love Island? Age, background, and full bio

Olivia Attwood from Love Island became a prominent media figure following her appearance on the show, captivating audiences with her authenticity and sense of humour. Although Olivia's on-screen appearance on the series made her famous, she saw success as both a model and a motorsport grid girl after she left college to pursue other avenues.

Olivia at the IWC Schaffhausen Launches IWC.Inspired and at the ITV Palooza 2025 in November 2025 in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer and Joe Maher (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Olivia Attwood is a TV personality, influencer and presenter who got her big break following her appearance on the hit UK TV series, Love Island .

who got her big break following her appearance on the hit UK TV series, . Since finding overnight fame, Olivia has gone on to strengthen her career through documentaries focused on her life , including Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection and Olivia Meets Her Match.

, including and Olivia has also starred as a panellist on Loose Women and has her own radio show that she co-hosts alongside her friend and fellow influencer, Pete Wicks.

Full name Olivia Jade Attwood-Dack Nickname 'Liv' Birthdate May 2, 1991 Age 34 years old (as of 2025) Birthplace London, United Kingdom Mother Jennifer Attwood Father Kai Attwood Siblings Georgia and Max Education Tormead School The University of the Arts London (UAL) Profession TV personality/reality star and influencer Marital status Married to Bradley Dack (2023) Net worth £6 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Olivia Attwood was in the third season of Love Island

Most people know Olivia from her Love Island UK role, and she landed a spot on the popular TV series through the production team contacting her on Instagram. They initially contacted her for the second season, but Olivia rejected the offer due to being in a relationship.

Olivia contacted the team herself to join season three after getting a 'wake-up call' and deciding on a 'new path' in life, leading her to her now infamous relationship with ex-partner, Chris Hughes. Their tumultuous on-screen relationship on the show kept fans invested in their relationship, which ended in February 2018.

Olivia Attwood at the Glamour Women of the Year at The Plaza on November 4, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Original

Olivia's Love Island appearance made her a household name

The media star's Love Island appearance is what made Olivia a media figure, giving her a reported £6 million net worth, as confirmed by The Sun and The Tab. Before finding fame, Olivia held jobs as both a model and a motorsport grid girl, dropping out of The University of the Arts London (UAL) to pursue other interests, which she now also attributes to undiagnosed ADHD.

Life after Love Island

She joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) between 2019 and 2020 for two seasons, with heated exchanges with Chloe Brockett being a major focal point. Olivia has given fans glimpses into her life through her multiple documentaries on her life, such as Olivia Meets Her Match, which aired on October 25, 2020.

The series follows Olivia's life with then-fiancé Bradley Dack. The series ran for three seasons and concluded following the show's final episode on August 4, 2023. Her next personal project, Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, first aired on July 5, 2022 and is airing its third season in 2025. The show explores her OnlyFans work.

Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection aired on January 18, 2024, and returned for a second season on June 12, 2025. The series focuses on the influencer's experience with cosmetic surgery and explores the extremes people go through to achieve 'perfection'.

Olivia also co-hosts The Sunday Roast with Pete Wicks, a popular radio show on KISS that airs Sundays from 14h00 until 17h00, UK time. The podcast focuses on the influencers' lives and pop culture, with celebrity guests too.

Bradley Dack and Olivia Attwood at the Olivia Attwood & Spotify Launch Party on November 13, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Olivia Attwood’s husband is an English footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder. Bradley played for prominent clubs such as Blackburn Rovers and Gillingham, which is where he began and returned. Bradley is also known for his high-profile relationship and subsequent marriage to Olivia and his appearances in her multiple documentaries.

Frequently asked questions

Did Olivia Attwood win Love Island?

Olivia did not win the reality TV series, but she did finish in third place. She took the third spot with her then-partner, Chris Hughes. Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay won the Love Island 2017 season.

Olivia Attwood at the Olivia Attwood x River Island party at Mistress of Mayfair on September 11, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Hoda Davaine (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What happened between Olivia and Chris Hughes?

The media figure met her then-boyfriend, Chris, on Love Island, and they quickly became an item on and off the show once it ended. Chris broke up with Olivia before the former couple began shooting their reality series, The Chateau, which led to the duo having an incredibly public break-up. The London Evening Standard quoted Olivia as saying:

'[I told him] "Chris, I’m really unhappy for that raw moment to be on TV", but he felt strongly. At this moment, I think he had already communicated it with production. He wanted me to drive to the house and have that moment. It was horrendous, I wanted to wait until the cameras were gone and speak to Chris on his own.'

Olivia explained that their split was due to Chris feeling upset about her reaching out to her then-ex-boyfriend, Bradley Dack, via X (Twitter):

'I went out the weekend before [the break up] and sent a few stupid tweets to my ex-boyfriend. When I was out with my girls I thought it was funny, but it upset Chris.'

Why did Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack split up?

The couple previously broke up before her Love Island appearance after she found out he had cheated on her, but the couple reunited in early 2018. Olivia has been open about their struggles since, but remains steadfast in the longevity of their marriage, with Closer quoting her comments on Loose Women:

'I am not going through a divorce by the way! I am not divorcing him, Brad is lovely.’

What was Olivia Attwood diagnosed with?

Olivia was diagnosed with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adulthood. Additionally, she was diagnosed with dyslexia during her primary school days.

Who are Olivia Attwood's siblings?

Olivia Attwood has two younger siblings, her sister Georgia and brother Max. Georgia is the Managing Director of Business Development at LifeSci Advisors. Max is an award-winning cinematographer and editor. His work has been featured on major networks, including the Discovery Channel, HBO, National Geographic, and Vice.

L to R: Olivia's father, her sister Georgia, Olivia, her mother Jennifer, and brother Maximilian Attwood. Photo: @maximilianattwood

Source: Instagram

Olivia Attwood from Love Island became an overnight celebrity through her endearing on-screen persona and authenticity, leading her to become one of the last people standing at the end of the season. Her evolving career showcases a beloved media star who shows no sign of slowing down.

