Who is Olivia Attwood from Love Island? Age, background, and full bio
Olivia Attwood from Love Island became a prominent media figure following her appearance on the show, captivating audiences with her authenticity and sense of humour. Although Olivia's on-screen appearance on the series made her famous, she saw success as both a model and a motorsport grid girl after she left college to pursue other avenues.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Olivia Attwood was in the third season of Love Island
- Olivia's Love Island appearance made her a household name
- She married English footballer Bradley Dack in 2023
- Frequently asked questions
- Final word
Key takeaways
- Olivia Attwood is a TV personality, influencer and presenter who got her big break following her appearance on the hit UK TV series, Love Island.
- Since finding overnight fame, Olivia has gone on to strengthen her career through documentaries focused on her life, including Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection and Olivia Meets Her Match.
- Olivia has also starred as a panellist on Loose Women and has her own radio show that she co-hosts alongside her friend and fellow influencer, Pete Wicks.
Profile summary
Full name
Olivia Jade Attwood-Dack
Nickname
'Liv'
Birthdate
May 2, 1991
Age
34 years old (as of 2025)
Birthplace
London, United Kingdom
Mother
Jennifer Attwood
Father
Kai Attwood
Siblings
Georgia and Max
Education
Tormead School
The University of the Arts London (UAL)
Profession
TV personality/reality star and influencer
Marital status
Married to Bradley Dack (2023)
Net worth
£6 million
Social media
Olivia Attwood was in the third season of Love Island
Most people know Olivia from her Love Island UK role, and she landed a spot on the popular TV series through the production team contacting her on Instagram. They initially contacted her for the second season, but Olivia rejected the offer due to being in a relationship.
Olivia contacted the team herself to join season three after getting a 'wake-up call' and deciding on a 'new path' in life, leading her to her now infamous relationship with ex-partner, Chris Hughes. Their tumultuous on-screen relationship on the show kept fans invested in their relationship, which ended in February 2018.
Olivia's Love Island appearance made her a household name
The media star's Love Island appearance is what made Olivia a media figure, giving her a reported £6 million net worth, as confirmed by The Sun and The Tab. Before finding fame, Olivia held jobs as both a model and a motorsport grid girl, dropping out of The University of the Arts London (UAL) to pursue other interests, which she now also attributes to undiagnosed ADHD.
Life after Love Island
She joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) between 2019 and 2020 for two seasons, with heated exchanges with Chloe Brockett being a major focal point. Olivia has given fans glimpses into her life through her multiple documentaries on her life, such as Olivia Meets Her Match, which aired on October 25, 2020.
The series follows Olivia's life with then-fiancé Bradley Dack. The series ran for three seasons and concluded following the show's final episode on August 4, 2023. Her next personal project, Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, first aired on July 5, 2022 and is airing its third season in 2025. The show explores her OnlyFans work.
Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection aired on January 18, 2024, and returned for a second season on June 12, 2025. The series focuses on the influencer's experience with cosmetic surgery and explores the extremes people go through to achieve 'perfection'.
Olivia also co-hosts The Sunday Roast with Pete Wicks, a popular radio show on KISS that airs Sundays from 14h00 until 17h00, UK time. The podcast focuses on the influencers' lives and pop culture, with celebrity guests too.
She married English footballer Bradley Dack in 2023
Olivia Attwood’s husband is an English footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder. Bradley played for prominent clubs such as Blackburn Rovers and Gillingham, which is where he began and returned. Bradley is also known for his high-profile relationship and subsequent marriage to Olivia and his appearances in her multiple documentaries.
Frequently asked questions
Did Olivia Attwood win Love Island?
Olivia did not win the reality TV series, but she did finish in third place. She took the third spot with her then-partner, Chris Hughes. Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay won the Love Island 2017 season.
What happened between Olivia and Chris Hughes?
The media figure met her then-boyfriend, Chris, on Love Island, and they quickly became an item on and off the show once it ended. Chris broke up with Olivia before the former couple began shooting their reality series, The Chateau, which led to the duo having an incredibly public break-up. The London Evening Standard quoted Olivia as saying:
'[I told him] "Chris, I’m really unhappy for that raw moment to be on TV", but he felt strongly. At this moment, I think he had already communicated it with production. He wanted me to drive to the house and have that moment. It was horrendous, I wanted to wait until the cameras were gone and speak to Chris on his own.'
Olivia explained that their split was due to Chris feeling upset about her reaching out to her then-ex-boyfriend, Bradley Dack, via X (Twitter):
'I went out the weekend before [the break up] and sent a few stupid tweets to my ex-boyfriend. When I was out with my girls I thought it was funny, but it upset Chris.'
Why did Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack split up?
The couple previously broke up before her Love Island appearance after she found out he had cheated on her, but the couple reunited in early 2018. Olivia has been open about their struggles since, but remains steadfast in the longevity of their marriage, with Closer quoting her comments on Loose Women:
'I am not going through a divorce by the way! I am not divorcing him, Brad is lovely.’
What was Olivia Attwood diagnosed with?
Olivia was diagnosed with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adulthood. Additionally, she was diagnosed with dyslexia during her primary school days.
Who are Olivia Attwood's siblings?
Olivia Attwood has two younger siblings, her sister Georgia and brother Max. Georgia is the Managing Director of Business Development at LifeSci Advisors. Max is an award-winning cinematographer and editor. His work has been featured on major networks, including the Discovery Channel, HBO, National Geographic, and Vice.
Final word
Olivia Attwood from Love Island became an overnight celebrity through her endearing on-screen persona and authenticity, leading her to become one of the last people standing at the end of the season. Her evolving career showcases a beloved media star who shows no sign of slowing down.
READ ALSO: Terry Love Island season 2 today: Settled down, working, and raising his daughter
Briefly.co.za wrote a biography about another Love Island figure, Terry Welsh. Terry was a controversial figure in the series, with fellow housemates being upset that he and another contestant, Emma, engaged in physical intimacy in full view of everyone else.
Since then, Terry went on to have a daughter named Talia Renè-Rose in 2021 with his fiancée, Danielle Purdy. He keeps a low profile otherwise, avoiding the spotlight after his controversial appearance on the show, and does occasional brand work.
Source: Briefly News
Justine De Lange (Lifestyle writer) Justine De Lange has over 6 years of experience in lifestyle, corporate and freelance writing. She started at Now Media for their lifestyle publication 'Let's Go', then joined 'travSIM' and 'Metavaro'. She now writes for Briefly News as a content writer, working with beats such as studies, services, business tips, and celebrity biographies (joined in 2022). In 2023, Justine finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can contact her directly via JustinedeLange14@gmail.com.