Who is Kim Darby? All you need to know about the 'True Grit' star
The A-list Hollywood stars from the 60s and 70s can only be complete with the likes of Kim Darby. She is a veteran American actress who rose to fame with her breakout role as Mattie Ross in the 1969 Western classic True Grit. Her notable performances have left a lasting impact on Hollywood and audiences alike.
Kim Darby began acting at 15 and has made over 80 appearances in movies and TV shows. She received a Golden Globe nomination for her work in A Time for Giving (1969), and an Emmy Nomination for her role in Rich Man, Poor Man (1976).
Kim Darby's early life
The actress was born Deborah Zerby, but her father nicknamed her Derby, thinking it would be a great stage name. She performed as Derby Zerby during her childhood.
However, she modified it to Darby and added Kim to her stage name, inspired by a high school classmate, to create her professional identity. She told Hidden Films in 2014:
It was very hard at my age to live with Derby Zerby. The kids in school made fun of me as it was at the end of the [alphabet]. It came last. It was awful. The prettiest girl at school was named Kim, so I picked Kim. Derby and Darby are very similar, and Derby in England is Darby, so I picked that.
How old is Kim Darby now?
The renowned actress is 77 years old as of 2024. She was born on 8 July 1947.
Where is Kim Darby from?
The Perception actress hails from Los Angeles, California. She is of American nationality and has a mixed ethnicity, as her mum is from Budapest. As seen on her official page, she is the daughter of Inga (Weire) and Jon Zerby.
After her parents, professional dancers known as "The Dancing Zerbys," divorced when she was two, custody was awarded to her father. However, due to his frequent absences from work, she was brought up by her grandparents.
Career
Kim is an actress who has worked in Hollywood for over 40 years. She performed with her parents at a young age under the band Dancing Zerbys or Dancing Zerbies. She had dancing classes with her father and Nico Charisse, although dancing was not her thing.
The actress later secured admission at Tony Barr's acting workshop at Desilu Studios on Paramount Pictures at 14 years old. She started acting at 15 and played a minor role in Bye Bye Birdie (1963). She later appeared in movies like Mr. Novak (NBC 1964) and Star Trek (1966).
Kim's acting career declined in the 1970s, and she reportedly admitted it was due to an amphetamine dependency. She later taught acting and directing at the University of California (UCLA) from 1992 to 2009 and gave seminars at other colleges.
What movies has Kim Darby been in?
The actress has made guest appearances on several TV series and movies. Here is a list of Kim Darby's movies as per her IMDb page:
|S/N
|Movie/TV series title
|Year
|1
|Bus Riley's Back in Town
|1965
|2
|The Strawberry Statement
|1970
|3
|Norwood
|1970
|4
|The Grissom Gang
|1971
|5
|The People
|1972
|6
|Better Off Dead
|1985
|7
|Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers
|1995
|8
|Mockingbird Don't Sing
|2001
|9
|The Fugitive
|1963
|10
|Gunsmoke
|1967
|11
|Bonanza
|1967
|12
|The Streets of San Francisco
|1972-1977
|13
|Rich Man, Poor Man
|1976
|14
|The Love Boat
|1977-1986
How old was Kim Darby when she made True Grit?
She was 21 when she landed the role of 14-year-old Mattie Ross in the 1969 film True Grit, starring alongside John Wayne. Her performance earned her recognition and remains a highlight of her acting career.
The actress complained of subsequent roles affecting her health in an interview with ABC7 in 2011. She said:
At that time after True Grit, my agents and my manager expected me to be a leading lady. And one way I went about it was to get really thin, in not a healthy way.
Who is Kim Darby married to now?
Kim Darby's spouse or current marital status is not publicly disclosed. However, she has been married four times before now to James Stacy (1968-1969), James Westmoreland (1970), Jack La Rue Jr. (1978-1981), and Bill Tennant (1986-1990).
Did Kim Darby have children?
Kim has a daughter named Heather Elias. She was born in 1968, from her marriage to James Stacy. She revealed her single parenting struggles to Roger Ebert in 2012, saying:
I saw plenty. Raising a daughter by yourself is a big responsibility. I have to think about that in terms of my career. I just turned 30, and I have to be very careful to pick the roles that will be good for me, and all the time I'm also thinking that I have a responsibility to Heather and myself, because we do have to eat.
Is Kim Darby still alive?
Though information on where Kim Darby is today is unknown, she is alive. The actress is rumoured to be busy with teaching.
Kim Darby's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actress has an estimated net worth of $500,000. She earned this from her acting career.
Frequently asked questions
Kim Darby's life and career have inspired many. Below are questions people ask and the best answers:
- Did Kim Darby win an Oscar for True Grit? The actress has not won any.
- Who did Kim Darby marry? Her last marriage was to Bill Tennant, and it lasted four years.
Kim Darby remains a Hollywood legend with an indelible mark on the entertainment world. Her iconic roles and career feats inspire many, and her legacy lives on through her memorable performances. Darby's work inspires new generations of actors and filmmakers.
