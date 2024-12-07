Who is Kim Darby? All you need to know about the 'True Grit' star

The A-list Hollywood stars from the 60s and 70s can only be complete with the likes of Kim Darby. She is a veteran American actress who rose to fame with her breakout role as Mattie Ross in the 1969 Western classic True Grit. Her notable performances have left a lasting impact on Hollywood and audiences alike.

Actress Kim Darby at the Golden Boot Awards at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in August 2004. Photo: Stephen Shugerman, Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Kim Darby began acting at 15 and has made over 80 appearances in movies and TV shows. She received a Golden Globe nomination for her work in A Time for Giving (1969), and an Emmy Nomination for her role in Rich Man, Poor Man (1976).

Profile summary

Real name Deborah Zerby Nickname Kim Darby Gender Female Date of birth 8 July 1947 Age 77 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexual orientation Straight Height 5'4" (163 cm) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs) Mother Inga (Wiere) Father Jon Zerby Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Bill Tennant Jack La Rue Jr. James Westmoreland James Stacy Children 1 Profession Actress Net worth $500,000

Kim Darby's early life

The actress was born Deborah Zerby, but her father nicknamed her Derby, thinking it would be a great stage name. She performed as Derby Zerby during her childhood.

However, she modified it to Darby and added Kim to her stage name, inspired by a high school classmate, to create her professional identity. She told Hidden Films in 2014:

It was very hard at my age to live with Derby Zerby. The kids in school made fun of me as it was at the end of the [alphabet]. It came last. It was awful. The prettiest girl at school was named Kim, so I picked Kim. Derby and Darby are very similar, and Derby in England is Darby, so I picked that.

Facts about Kim Darby. Photo: Angela Weiss on Getty Images (modified by author)

How old is Kim Darby now?

The renowned actress is 77 years old as of 2024. She was born on 8 July 1947.

Where is Kim Darby from?

The Perception actress hails from Los Angeles, California. She is of American nationality and has a mixed ethnicity, as her mum is from Budapest. As seen on her official page, she is the daughter of Inga (Weire) and Jon Zerby.

After her parents, professional dancers known as "The Dancing Zerbys," divorced when she was two, custody was awarded to her father. However, due to his frequent absences from work, she was brought up by her grandparents.

Career

Kim is an actress who has worked in Hollywood for over 40 years. She performed with her parents at a young age under the band Dancing Zerbys or Dancing Zerbies. She had dancing classes with her father and Nico Charisse, although dancing was not her thing.

The actress later secured admission at Tony Barr's acting workshop at Desilu Studios on Paramount Pictures at 14 years old. She started acting at 15 and played a minor role in Bye Bye Birdie (1963). She later appeared in movies like Mr. Novak (NBC 1964) and Star Trek (1966).

Kim's acting career declined in the 1970s, and she reportedly admitted it was due to an amphetamine dependency. She later taught acting and directing at the University of California (UCLA) from 1992 to 2009 and gave seminars at other colleges.

Actress Darby at the opening night of A Song At Twilight at Pasadena Playhouse in March 2014. Photo: Earl Gibson III/WireImage

What movies has Kim Darby been in?

The actress has made guest appearances on several TV series and movies. Here is a list of Kim Darby's movies as per her IMDb page:

S/N Movie/TV series title Year 1 Bus Riley's Back in Town 1965 2 The Strawberry Statement 1970 3 Norwood 1970 4 The Grissom Gang 1971 5 The People 1972 6 Better Off Dead 1985 7 Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers 1995 8 Mockingbird Don't Sing 2001 9 The Fugitive 1963 10 Gunsmoke 1967 11 Bonanza 1967 12 The Streets of San Francisco 1972-1977 13 Rich Man, Poor Man 1976 14 The Love Boat 1977-1986

How old was Kim Darby when she made True Grit?

She was 21 when she landed the role of 14-year-old Mattie Ross in the 1969 film True Grit, starring alongside John Wayne. Her performance earned her recognition and remains a highlight of her acting career.

The actress complained of subsequent roles affecting her health in an interview with ABC7 in 2011. She said:

At that time after True Grit, my agents and my manager expected me to be a leading lady. And one way I went about it was to get really thin, in not a healthy way.

Who is Kim Darby married to now?

Kim Darby's spouse or current marital status is not publicly disclosed. However, she has been married four times before now to James Stacy (1968-1969), James Westmoreland (1970), Jack La Rue Jr. (1978-1981), and Bill Tennant (1986-1990).

Did Kim Darby have children?

Kim has a daughter named Heather Elias. She was born in 1968, from her marriage to James Stacy. She revealed her single parenting struggles to Roger Ebert in 2012, saying:

I saw plenty. Raising a daughter by yourself is a big responsibility. I have to think about that in terms of my career. I just turned 30, and I have to be very careful to pick the roles that will be good for me, and all the time I'm also thinking that I have a responsibility to Heather and myself, because we do have to eat.

Is Kim Darby still alive?

Though information on where Kim Darby is today is unknown, she is alive. The actress is rumoured to be busy with teaching.

Actress Kim Darby at The Hollywood Show held at The Westin Hotel LAX in January 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Kim Darby's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actress has an estimated net worth of $500,000. She earned this from her acting career.

Frequently asked questions

Kim Darby's life and career have inspired many. Below are questions people ask and the best answers:

Did Kim Darby win an Oscar for True Grit? The actress has not won any.

The actress has not won any. Who did Kim Darby marry? Her last marriage was to Bill Tennant, and it lasted four years.

Kim Darby remains a Hollywood legend with an indelible mark on the entertainment world. Her iconic roles and career feats inspire many, and her legacy lives on through her memorable performances. Darby's work inspires new generations of actors and filmmakers.

