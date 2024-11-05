Who is Seung Yong Chung? Get to know Diane Farr’s ex-husband

In modern times, interracial marriage has become a norm, and the Numb3rs actress Diane Farr explained her journey in her memoir Kissing Outside The Lines, published in May 2011. Though the book inspired many aspiring couples, the actress' marriage ended in 2020. Hence, fans are still curious about her ex-husband, Seung Yong Chung, and what happened to their marriage.

L-R: Seung Chung, his ex-wife Diane Farr, and Cam Neely at the Cam Neely Foundation For Cancer Celebrity Fundraiser in 2005. Photo: Paul Archuleta, Jodi Hilton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Seung Yong Chung is Asian, while his ex-wife Diane is American. She is an actress, producer, and author mainly recognised for her roles in hit series like Rescue Me and The Firefighter. Although divorced, both parties co-parent their three kids and remain friends.

Profile summary

Full name Seung Yong Chung Gender Male Date of birth 1970 Age 54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Current residence Los Angeles. California, United States of America Nationality South Korean-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'3" (191 cm) Weight 80 kg (176 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Tae Wha Chung Father Young Ja Chung Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Diane Farr Children 3 School Gaithersburg High School University/College Virginia Tech-Pamplin College of Business, George Washington University Profession Businessman, marketing executive

Who is Seung Yong Chung?

Best known as Diane Farr's ex-husband, Seung Yong Chung's age is 54. The former celebrity husband was born in 1970, although the exact date is unknown. He was born in Seoul, South Korea, and has an Asian Ethnicity.

Seung had his childhood in South Korea before his parents moved with him to America at age two. His ex-wife talked about his ethnicity and his parents, who almost kicked off their relationship because of that, in several interviews. In an interview with KTLA 5 Morning News in 2011, she said:

My husband is Asian...and when we first started dating, he said this is going to be a kind of a problem for my parents, and I said why, and he said because I am supposed to marry a Korean girl.

Facts about Seung Yong Chung. Photo: @OneOppOrg on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

Education

Seung went to Gaithersburg High School. After graduating, he attended Virginia Tech's Pamplin College of Business from 1988 to 1992, earning a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

He later enrolled at George Washington University in 1993 and graduated with a Master of Science in Information Systems in 1995.

Career

Diane Farr's husband, Seung Chung, is a businessman and marketing executive who is the CEO of Cashmere Agency, a marketing company in Los Angeles. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been the CEO since 2003, and the company was co-founded the same year with Ted Chung.

Cashmere Agency helps big brands, movies, TV shows, and music artists get noticed online. The company specialises in social media, creative strategy, production, and influencer marketing.

Some of their clients include Disney, Netflix, HBO, and Adidas. The company excels at creating ads that resonate with diverse audiences. PM News Wire states that in 2019, the agency won AdAge's Multicultural Agency of the Year, among other notable awards.

Who are Seung Yong Chung's parents?

Seung's mother is Tae Wha, a retired nurse at George Washington University Hospital. His father is Young Ja Chung, who, according to the New York Times, leads Intraco Korea, a Seoul-based import-export company.

Cashmere CEO Seung Yong Chung. Photo: @cashmereagency on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Diane Farr and Seung Yong Chung's marriage

Farr previously shared her story of overcoming a painful past relationship on The Oprah Winfrey Show Where Are They Now? in 2004 before finding happiness with Chung. She revealed she was engaged to someone before the relationship ended.

The bomb that he drops is, 'I've cheated on every single girlfriend I've ever had, and I will definitely cheat on you.' He says, 'I don't think I can marry you.' And I'm like, 'This isn't something you get to take away. This isn't a toy that you can hand out and take back. This isn't just going to affect me; this is everybody.'

However, after a year of staying away from the relationship, she met Seung, and they got engaged on 29 October 2005. They got hitched on 26 June 2006.

Diane Farr divorce

The duo divorced in 2020 and never stated the reason for their divorce. On 3 September 2020, Diane Farr, Seung Yong Chung's ex-wife, posted a picture with her kids on her Instagram page with the caption:

Never let a divorce get in the way of a good time. Me and the smalls let alllll the neighbors know their Dad is an OG now. Birthday Season is in full swing at our house and VIRGOS be eating cake every day.

Does Diane Farr have twins?

Daine and her former husband Seung welcomed twin daughters, Sawyer Lucia and Coco Trinity, in August 2008. Born just a minute apart, Sawyer weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces, and Coco weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces. They also have an elder brother, Beckett Mancuso, born in 2007.

Seung Yong Chung's twins and his ex-wife in 2018 in Costa Mesa, California. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

Is Diane Farr married now?

She is single. Although she has been in other relationships after her divorce, she told Elle in 2024:

I'm uninterested in co-mingling my romantic life with my home life again. In my experience, they are not the same, and combining them robs me of the joy in both.

Diane Farr's children and her work are her priority for now. She also quickly added that her romantic needs are meant to fit inside these other lanes and still flourish.

Seung Yong Chung's net worth

His exact net worth is unknown. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his ex-wife has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Although Seung Yong Chung is not a celebrity like his ex-wife, he is also successful in his career. While he has parted ways with Diane, they are co-parenting their three kids.

READ ALSO: Who is Layla Kiffin? Get to know Lane Kiffin's ex-wife

As published on Briefly.co.za, Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin is one of the most recognised names in college football. Having achieved significant success, he made headlines in 2016 when he ended his decade-long marriage to Layla Kiffin.

Layla Kiffin and her former spouse were married for over 12 years and had three children. Discover what led to their divorce and other interesting details.

Source: Briefly News