Rowoon's wife: is the Korean star married or still single?

Rowoon, whose real name is Kim Seok Woo, is a well-known South Korean singer, dancer, and actor. He is known for his roles in the series Extraordinary You and The King's Affection. In addition to his successful career, fans are curious about Rowoon's wife and his relationship history.

Rowoon received his breakthrough as an actor with his first lead role in the popular fantasy drama Extraordinary You. Photo: @ewsbdi (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The K-pop boy band member has won the hearts of many fans with his charismatic charm and great talent. However, the K-drama star has been embroiled in dating rumours with Spanish actress Sonia Monroy after they were allegedly spotted at a club in Milan. But is Rowoon married?

Full name Kim Seok Woo Gender Male Date of birth August 7, 1996 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Leo Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Weight 74 kg (approx) Height 6 feet 3 inches Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Education Gyeonggi High School and Kyung Hee Cyber University Profession Actor, singer and dancer Social media Instagram

Who is Rowoon's wife?

Rowoon is not married. Although the South Korean singer has never had a wife, he has been linked with several high-profile women.

Ro Woon at the W Magazine Korea Cancer Awareness Campaign 'Love Your W' at Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Han Myung-Gu

Source: Original

Who is Rowoon dating?

While Rowoon is single and focusing on his professional career, he has been in several relationships. In January 2020, while appearing on KBS's Happy Together, the Destined With You star revealed that he once dated a girl from Bundang before debuting into the entertainment arena.

Although he did not disclose the name of the lucky girl and the reason they split, Rawoon revealed that he was a caring boyfriend. Kim is also rumoured to have dated Extraordinary You co-star Kim Hye Yoon.

Kim and Hye Yoon portrayed an undeniable chemistry that led fans to speculate that Kim Hye Yoon was Rowoon's girlfriend in real life. Despite the rumours, the duo remained tight-lipped about the situation.

Rowoon (L) and Kim Hye Yoon (R). The duo have displayed a close friendship, leading to speculation about a romantic relationship. Photo: @ewsbdi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Rowoon in a relationship with Sonia Monroy?

The former member of boy band SF9 was rumoured to be dating famous Spanish actress and singer Sonia Monroy. The duo sparked dating speculation after they were allegedly spotted kissing at a nightclub in Milan in October 2024.

The two were also spotted hanging out during the Milan Fashion Week, during which Rowoon was a guest for the Bottega Veneta show. Neither of them has confirmed or denied the allegations. Sonia recently filed for a divorce from her husband, actor Juan Diego López, of seven years.

Is Rowoon gay?

The famous actor has been subject to gay speculations for some time. Despite effortlessly working in LGBTQ+ storylines, including A Time Called You, the famous K-drama actor is not gay.

In a YouTube interview with Jo Hyun Ah, the actor revealed that although he seamlessly portrayed a gay couple with fellow actor Ahn Hyo-seop, he found it uncomfortable. He said,

It was very annoying, and we both felt that way. There was a scene where we had a conversation on the rooftop, and I didn’t like being focused on.

Ro Woon aka RoWoon at the photocall for "DELVAUX" pop-up store at The Galleria Department Store in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

What is Rowoon doing now?

The famous K-drama star is working on a new Disney+ K-drama, Murky Water (Takryu), alongside fellow actors Shin Ye Eun and Park Seo Ham. The gangster series is set to wrap filming in November 2024 and air in Spring 2025.

Rowoon recently starred in the KBS drama The Matchmakers, which features Cho Yi Hyun and Jo Han Chul. He is also allegedly working on his first solo music album.

Endorsements

Rowoon is also known for his charming looks, which have landed him several endorsement deals with beauty and skincare brands. He has worked with leading brands like Klavuu, Biotherm Homme, and Estée Lauder Korea.

Additionally, in 2020, he became the ambassador of The North Face and Taiwanese tea brand Gong Cha and appeared on Tommy Hilfiger's runway at London Fashion Week 2020. His appealing looks attract not only beauty and fashion brands but also beautiful ladies who wish to date him.

Trivia

Kim Seok Woo, known professionally as Rowoon, is a South Korean renowned singer and a former member of SF9 (Sensational Feeling 9). Below are some of the fan facts about the actor;

Ro Woon aka RoWoon at the 'Tiffany House Of Icons' pop-up store opening photocall at Lotte World Mall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Rowoon, whose real name is Kim Seok Woo (age 28 years old as of 2024), was born in Seoul, South Korea.

His official name, Kim Seok Woo, was given to him by his grandfather and has a special meaning: Seok stands for mineral, and Woo stands for helper.

He follows Christianity, and his baptismal name is Marcellino.

Rowoon played soccer competitively when he was younger, finishing third place in the National Soccer Competition in Chuncheon.

The Destined For You actor has partnered with several popular brands, including Klavuu, Estée Lauder, and ANDZ.

