Who is Song Kang's girlfriend? Exploring his relationships and love life

Song Kang's road to becoming one of the most eligible bachelors in South Korea began with his roles in love dramas. His versatility and undeniable charm shone in movies and series, including Love Alarm, Nevertheless, and My Demon. His fame among ladies has become legendary, while questions about Song Kang's girlfriend's identity are still being asked.

Song Kang is an actor and model famous in the Korean entertainment industry. The same fame has made him subject to various inquiries into his personal life, especially the romantic side of the entertainer. Keep reading to get the latest gist about his love life.

Profile summary

Full name Song Kang Nickname Songpyeon, Son of Netflix, Prince of Swoon Gender Male Date of birth 3 April 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Suwon, South Korea Current residence Seoul, Korea Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (186 cm) Weight 165 lbs (75 kg) Hair colour Black (varies with roles) Eye colour Dark brown Education Konkuk University Profession Actor, model, television personality, social media influencer Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram

Who is Song Kang's girlfriend?

Song Kang's relationships have mostly been left to the imagination of his fans as the actor has yet to confirm that he is in any romantic affair. He gave a clue about what he looks for in a potential partner. As Soompi published, he said:

Rather than their appearance, I look at their individual charms. But I do like people who have warm images or auras.

While speculations about his potential girlfriend are often drawn from interactions with co-stars and colleagues, there are rumours about ladies he has been romantically involved with.

Exploring Song Kang's dating history

Though Song Kang's ex-girlfriends are rumoured, neither the actor nor the ladies have confirmed the speculations. Below is a look at some of the Korean star's alleged romantic partners:

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim

According to Lifestyle Asia, Song Kang and Jennie sparked rumours of a romantic connection in 2018 following their feature on the variety show Village Survival: The Eight. Jennie Kim, professionally known as Jennie, is a South Korean actress, rapper, and singer.

She is a member of BLACKPINK, a successful K-pop girls group, and debuted in 2016. Given her versatility, her on-stage presence has been described as powerful. The group has internationally recognized hits, including Solo, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, and Kill This Love.

Her mischievous dynamic and on-set chemistry with Song ignited assumptions among fans. Though not Song Kang's wife, neither of them addressed the speculations.

Han So-hee

Song Kang and Han So-hee's roles in the 2020-released drama Nevertheless sparked stories of a blossoming romance off the screen. Han So-hee is an upcoming South Korean talent known for her fashionable appearance and dexterity.

As ScreenRant published, following her iconic role in The World of the Married, she has received commendations for playing in My Name, Gyeongseong Creature, and Nevertheless. Her ability to elicit complex feelings has made her one of Korea's most coveted actresses.

The intense romance between Park Jae-eon and Yoo Na-bi characters in the series prompted fans to imagine maybe they have an undisclosed affairs.

Are Song Kang and Han So-hee in a relationship?

According to Korea Boo, the news is speculative. The speculation became even more juicy after a not-so-clear picture emerged online, allegedly revealing the couple on a date.

Co-star Moon Sang Min debunked the gossip by explaining that he was the guy in the photo and not Song Kang. But despite the clarification, their on-screen relationship fascinates fans.

Kim Yoo-jung

Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang starred in the fantasy-romance drama My Demon. According to the Times of India, their chemistry in front of the cameras intrigued audiences. This sparked tales of a romance brewing outside of the movie set.

Speculations about Song Kang dating Kim Yoo-jung increased after behind-the-scenes visuals revealed the duo sharing prankish moments. Their undeniable on-screen vibe earned them the Best Couple award during the 2023 SBS Drama Awards.

Is Song Kang in a relationship with Kim?

The actors maintain that their connection is strictly professional while stressing that they have mutual respect. However, Kim's appearances on television shows with Song Kang excite fans. She has continued delivering laudable performances that testify to her artistic development.

Frequently asked questions

As a celebrity, questions about Song's life and career have continued to surface online. Below are the questions and the best responses:

Is Song Kang single? He has neither confirmed nor denied that he is dating anyone.

He has neither confirmed nor denied that he is dating anyone. Is Song Kang married? So far, there are no details of his marriage to anyone.

So far, there are no details of his marriage to anyone. Who is Song Kang's real wife? He has none for now.

He has none for now. Is Song Kang a model? He is a brand ambassador for high-brand companies.

No woman is known as Song Kang's girlfriend, but he is one of the most sought-after bachelors and television personalities in South Korea. His fans still await the announcement of whoever he chooses as his forever plus one.

