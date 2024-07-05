Following the shock departure of Rhulani Mokwena, German coach Josef Zinnbauer is an option for Mamelodi Sundowns after he left Moroccan side Raja Casablanca

The coach, who previously coached Orlando Pirates, could return to South Africa with the possibility of facing former rival Nasreddine Nabi at Kaizer Chiefs

Fans took to social media to say they believe Zinnbauer is a strong candidate for the job, while others believe the PSL champions should trust Manqoba Mngqithi

German coach Josef Zinnbauer could replace Rhulani Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Getty Images

Josef Zinnbauer could become the new head coach at Mamelodi Sundowns after he left Moroccan league champions Raja Casablanca.

The PSL champions are looking for a new coach after parting ways with Rhulani Mokwena, and Zinnbauer has emerged as a potential candidate.

Josef Zinnbauer is a candidate for Mamelodi Sundowns

Zinnbauer could join Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said Sundowns will not rush into a decision to hire a new coach ahead of next season's PSL title defence, while Zinnbauer has options in Saudi Arabia and Tanzania.

The source said:

"The club will not make a rushed decision as they want somebody who can handle the pressure of being a Sundowns coach. This club strives to achieve excellence from its players, and the same goes for its coaches. There are a lot of changes happening at the club, so all that has to be considered before a choice can be made."

If Masandawana hires Zinnbauer, who coached Orlando Pirates from 2019 to 2021, the German could reignite his rivalry with Nasreddine Nabi, who is poised to join Kaizer Chiefs.

Fans back Zinnbauer for Sundowns job

Local football fans took to social media to say Zinnbauer will join Sundowns, while others believe the club already have a strong candidate in current first-team coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Isakhe Sifiko asked a question:

"Sundowns fans, are you thinking what I'm thinking?"

Muhanganei Semenya says Sundowns wants Zinnbauer:

"Sundowns is calling him."

Tshilidzi Maphosa says Sundowns already have a coach:

"Manqoba for coach."

Khayone Sihlahla backed Mngqithi:

"We don't want this plumber at Sundowns; we have Manqoba."

Slovo Zondy says it is a done deal:

"He's on his way to Chloorkop."

