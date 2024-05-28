A lady took to social media to showcase that she graduated despite her ex's malicious attempts to cause her to lose her funding

The TikTok footage captured the attention of peeps, gathering many views, along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens were shocked by the stunner's revelation as they flooded her comments section to express their thoughts

One young woman in Mzansi was filled with joy on her graduation day, and she took her to TikTok to share her journey.

A lady exposed her ex's sabotage attempts aimed at causing her to lose her NSFAS funding in a TikTok video. Image: @khensanigubayiii

Source: TikTok

Woman graduates despite ex's bizarre attempts to make her lose her funding

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @khensanigubayiii exposed her ex-boyfriend, who had malicious intentions towards her. The stunner revealed that her ex-partner had taken her SIM card and "chewed" it, thinking that his action would cause her to lose her National Student Financial Aid Scheme NSFAS.

@khensanigubayiii explained her ex's thoughts in detail on her TikTok captions, saying:

"Haibo bhutiza? he thought I would lose access to my NSFAS portal, which to him meant I would automatically lose my funding. I don't how all of that made sense to him! Ayy, so dumb."

The clip captivated many, leaving South African netizens astonished by her revelation. The footage has over 106K views, along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA expresses their thoughts on the woman's claims

Many were shocked by the lady's revelation as they flooded her comments section, voicing their opinions on her ex-partner's actions, while others congratulated her.

Regináld Gïft DelMãënë asked:

"What kind of people are you guys dating."

Moonpearl_1703

"Love it for you mama. Congrats!"

Boity_mak said:

"Bathong. He thought he 'ate.'

Pams expressed:

"Why, though? He just wanted to see you suffer or."

Nowini Kasala|Teacher commented:

"A man afraid of your success...red flag. Yoh, he's fuming wherever he is."

