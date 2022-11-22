Nando's contact number, feedback form, call hours, social media, FAQs

If you are a lover of hot tasty grilled chicken, you must have heard of one of the world's most popular chicken restaurants, Nando's. It is a South African casual and food chain restaurant specialising in flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken. But then, who owns the Mzansi's favourite chicken takeout, and what is Nando's contact number and details? Here is everything you need to know.

Nando's has over 1,200 branches in thirty countries, including Malaysia, South Africa, Australia, Botswana, and Pakistan. The UK has the largest branches, with over 422 outlets. Interestingly, celebrities like David Beckham and Tinchy Stryder have been spotted in the famous restaurant. The unique restaurant is also known for its diverse philanthropic works to aid farmers, children, and the needy.

Who is the owner of Nando's?

The parent company, Nando's Chickenland Limited, was founded by two friends, Portuguese-born Fernando Duarte and South African-born Robert Brozin, in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, in 1987.

However, as of 2014, South African billionaire business mogul Enthoven eventually owned the restaurant group. Before this, his son Robby Enthoven took over the restaurant in the UK in 1993 and expanded it.

Is Nando's African or Portuguese?

It originated from African roots but is connected with Portugual. It began in Mozambique when the Portuguese upgraded their unique peri-peri with a squeeze of lemon and garlic. Portugal optimised their findings and concluded that the sauce was the best for hot tasty grilled chicken.

This discovery moved to Johannesburg and beyond. Over the years, Robert Bozin and Fernando Duarte went to a Portuguese-Mozambican-style restaurant named Chickenland in Johannesburg. They tasted the mouth-watering dish and decided to buy the restaurant. It was later renamed Nando's, Fernando's firstborn's name.

Is Nando's a South African brand?

Yes, it is a South African brand, but it is Afro-Portugal. The Portuguese reformed the sauce peri-peri or piri-piri, and the company's logo is a rooster of Barcelos, a common Portuguese symbol. But the amazing thing is that there is no Nando restaurant in Portugal.

Most of their restaurant and takeout spot in different parts of the world are decorated with South African paintings and art. Also, Afro-Latino kinds of music are used to entertain customers. People worldwide love their chicken marinated in peri-peri for 24 hours before being grilled.

The company is best known for fresh chickens, not frozen or chemically inflated, and served in any way you want. Their manual and online menus contain cuisines like a pitta, chicken, and hot chips.

Is Nando's in Russia?

The dominating chicken restaurant has yet to be in Russia. Although there were plans to enter Russia in 2014, it was aborted. According to reports, they needed to invest $10 million before being allowed to operate in the country's market.

Nonetheless, the restaurant is expanding in various markets in different countries, especially the UK, where they attend to more than 800,000 customers.

Nando's contact details

You can log in to nandos.co.za to order online for food. However, they have a general website to access FAQs and get information about the company.

The nearest Nando's restaurant address is accessible when you enter your country's location on the World section on the official website.

Feedback form

One of the easiest ways of reaching out to one of the company's customer representatives in South Africa is by filling out Nando's complaints/feedback form on their official website.

Log into the company's official website through any internet-enabled device; Fill in your details, including your full name, phone number, and email address; State in detail the reason for contacting them; Click on the submit button.

Social media accounts

With technological advancement, the company ensures customers get across to them without stress. Therefore, based on whatever reason for reaching out to the company in South Africa, you can use any of their social media handles below:

Twitter handle : @TalktoNandos

: @TalktoNandos Facebook handle : @NandosSouthAfrica

: @NandosSouthAfrica Email account: customercare@nandos.com

Call hours

You can use Nando's call centre number, 0860113332. But then, note that they are open from 10 am to 10 pm every day of the week.

If you live in other countries apart from South Africa, you can call using the numbers below:

Canada : (855) 564 1118 (toll-free)

: (855) 564 1118 (toll-free) Australia : +6 139 385 0777

: +6 139 385 0777 Bahrain : +9 731 718 1718

: +9 731 718 1718 United Kingdom: +44 203 699 9973

Nando's is a mixture of diverse cultural dishes ranging from Mozambique road food to Portugal's sauce. As a result, Nando's contact number and details help customers globally reach out to the company and get desired services, even though some countries still need a branch.

