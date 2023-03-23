A bride-to-be posted on Reddit about her and her husband's decision to serve only water at their upcoming wedding

The couple cited financial reasons for their decision, as alcohol and soda are expensive, and they want to provide food for their guests

Reddit users flooded the comment section with opinions on the decision, with most disagreeing and making jokes

Family and friends were unhappy with the 'Reddit' couple's decision to go dry during their wedding. Source: Getty Images

The trend of dry weddings, where no alcohol is served, has divided friends and families. A bride-to-be took to Reddit to inform users that she and her husband are planning a dry wedding with only water provided as a beverage.

"We have a lot of kids in our family so we decided against making it child-free but we did decide to make it dry.

"So there will be no alcohol of any kind at our wedding. Honestly, this doesn't have anything to do with there being kids there, but due to the fact that my fiancé and I don't drink."

The decision has caused anger among some of her friends and family

The couple cited financial reasons for the decision, as alcohol and soda are expensive, and they want to provide food for their guests. However, Reddit users disagreed with their decision.

"Well, when family and friends found out [they] got angry. Some didn't really care but some are really upset about it. Saying that I can just have an open bar so I don't have to pay for drinks (we could, but still have to pay for the bartender and we just really don't want to bother with alcohol there)," said the bride-to-be.

The couple defended their choice, saying they don't drink alcohol or soda - water is a common and healthy beverage. They also mentioned that they have a lot of children in their family, so they decided against making the wedding child-free and instead made it a dry wedding.

Netizens flooded the comment section to share their opinion on the couple's decision

Some suggested that guests sneak in their beverages, while others joked about the boring nature of a dry wedding.

@Quirky-Honeydew-2541 said:

"I hope that in 20 years everyone will be saying, 'You remember that wedding we had to smuggle in a 2-litre of Pepsi?'"

Another user suggested that guests would leave after dinner and drink in the parking lot. Yet another said there is already a WhatsApp group where people plan to bring their own alcohol.

@workinkindofhard added:

"It's cheap and tacky to only serve water. I would 100% be pregaming in the parking lot if I found out I couldn't even get an iced tea or a soda, lol."

@lbm785 added:

"If you can’t afford food + soft drinks/juice/tea, either your food is too much or your guest list too large. People would be more accepting of a dessert + non alcoholic drinks reception than this."

@CaterpillarNo6795 suggested:

"Even just tea and coffee. They aren't that expensive and would satisfy most people."

@Littlelady0410 said:

"Been to one of those weddings. It’s been like 10 years and we still talk about how it was one of the worst weddings we’ve been to."

@Jazzlike-Flounder882 said:

"Right. Because when weddings serve alcohol, they don’t only serve what the bride and groom drink!"

Despite the criticism, the bride-to-be defended her decision, saying that people drink water daily and that she and her husband don't want to pay for alcohol or soda. They plan to provide a variety of food for their guests, and they hope everyone will still have a good time. She asked Reddit users if they thought she was wrong for her choice.

Dry weddings are becoming increasingly popular for various reasons, including health concerns, religious or cultural beliefs, and financial reasons. While they may not be for everyone, respecting the couple's decision and focusing on celebrating their special day is important. As one user suggested:

"Just enjoy the wedding for what it is – a celebration of love."

