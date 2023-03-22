A man renting a room in Cape Town for R4 000 a month left the people of Mzansi fuming

Sibongile Mafu posted pictures of the room for rent, highlighting all that is wrong with it

Her post set people off, and the comment section was quickly filled with angry and disappointed people

Some people are trying to make money from other people's desperation, which is sad. One woman named and shamed a man expecting someone to rent a room that did not even have a toilet for R4 000 a month.

Sibongile Mafu posted pictures of the room for rent for R4 000, highlighting all that is wrong with it, like the fact that there is no toilet. Image: Getty Images and Twitter / Sibongile Mafu

Times are tough, and people are trying to cut costs and make money from side hustles like renting rooms. This man, however, took a shortcut and seemed to have forgotten the toilet in his rental.

Twitter post shows R4 000 rental in Cape Town and woman's disbelief

While this man already got roasted on the Facebook group where he posted his rental, Sibongile Mafu decided to take the matter to Twitter.

Sharing pictures of the rental, the woman aired some of the concerns people highlighted in the original post. Take a look:

“They are absolutely cooking Paul in this rental Facebook group ‘Where’s the toilet?’ ‘You can reach for a beer in the fridge from the shower’ ‘That’s not a bachelor’s- it’s a garage with a sliding door. ’Paul, come and answer for your crimes.’ People are tired of grifters.”

Briefly News contacted the woman who made the post to find out why she feels people are renting out spaces like this for so much and why it has made people so and. This is what she said:

"It seems to be a growing problem in Cape Town where people convert their garages into ‘bachelor’s’ that looks like Paul’s or just have the audacity to put up shoddy rooms and houses for rent.

"For me, it seems like a way to make a quick buck. People are desperate to live close to their workplaces or just find a home in CT so they’ll move into places like this which are just not up to scratch."

Mzansi people let "Paul" know that his room just isn't cutting it

The post blew up with people making it clear that what this man, and others like him, are doing is not okay. Many people couldn't believe someone would let another human live in these conditions while paying R4 000!

Read some of the furious comments:

@RefilWest said:

“Yho! This is a hostage-holding site.”

@thebusisiwealso said:

“Paul couldn't paint ke for R4 000? I won't request rhino walling, at least so we pretend this thing is for people to live in.”

@Informally_Yaya said:

“Paul naye with this leftover furniture akekho serious. Trying to be a slum lord in 2023 sana, with his whole chest - they must drag him.”

@galbertyn said:

“LOL, what the hell. I live in this area, I need to start charging my daughter rent for the full flat she has use of .”

@MoniqueMortlock said:

