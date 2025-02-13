President Cyril Ramaphosa replied to an intense two-day State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate at Cape Town City Hall

Ramaphosa noted the critical debate from different political parties, arguing for more a proactive approach to problem-solving

He responded to heated discussions around the Expropriation Bill and expanded on the focus on energy and infrastructure

Ramaphosa again took a swipe at the US, reaffirming that SA would not be bullied, but focus on finding solutions internally

CAPE TOWN — President Cyril Ramaphosa went into the State of the Nation Address debate on the wings of praise from some political parties and critical assessment buoyed by scepticism from others.

Ramaphosa, who attended day two of a joint sitting of the National Assembly (NA) and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) one day earlier, replied to Members of Parliament (MPs) in Cape Town on Thursday, 13 February 2025.

Ramaphosa's sharp SONA debate reply

It comes a week after Ramaphosa gave his address before the two houses of Parliament — the first of the seventh administration — under the theme, "A nation that works, for all".

He then set out the government’s key policy objectives for the year ahead and noted the challenges his administration faced.

Over two days on 11 and 12 February, MPs discussed the address, delivering criticism and offering praise.

This left Ramaphosa expected to respond to issues including the Expropriation, National Health Insurance (NHI), Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Acts, as well as the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He began by acknowledging that the debate illustrated the dangers of some political parties isolating themselves in ideological enclaves, among others, and said it was not conducive to nation-building.

He said the views expressed in the debate were sometimes harsh.

"The debate saw divergent views on various matters by the Government of National Unity (GNU) partners," said Ramaphosa.

"The 10 political parties that make up the GNU will not always agree and will sometimes feel the need to talk to their different constituencies such as on platforms."

He said despite this the parties were working well together in the GNU.

Addressing the land question, Ramaphosa referenced the displacement of 60,000 settlers at District Six by the apartheid regime in 1968.

"Many spoke about the land question, which, in the past, I've said was the original sin committed against the people of our country.

"Solomon T Plaatje described the Natives Land Act of 1913 as 'an insidious law that rendered black South Africans pariahs in the land of their birth'.

"It is this Act that plunged millions of people into poverty and deprivation. Its impact endures to this day.

"Over two decades, the apartheid regime forcibly removed more than 3.5 million people in District Six, Nelspruit, Marabastad, Sophiatown, Cato Manor, Kroonstad, and many more across the country."

He vowed firmly:

"That is why we will never allow forced removals again."

He again alluded to US President Donald Trump's recent move, and the subsequent request by lobby group AfriForum calling for his government to "punish" ANC politicians, saying:

"This is not the time for any of us to rush off to foreign lands to lay complaints about issues that we can solve ourselves in our country.

"We must not allow others to define us or to divide us; we need to stand united as a nation, more so as we now face a harsh global wind.

"We need South African solutions to South African problems ... And I repeat, we will not be bullied [for] our intent to work together."

Ramaphosa, who was expected to attend the handover of the fallen SAND soldiers to their families at Air Force Base Swartkop in Centurion, Gauteng, emphasised investing in infrastructure, including resolving port and rail challenges, while inviting foreign investment for job creation.

"Working with our business, labour and community organisation partners, we're making progress towards resolving challenges in our ports and rail, and in laying the groundwork for an energy-secure future.

"These reforms are not incidental. They are key to improving the business operating environment to attract new investment and create jobs."

He added that the government was resolving the challenges in the logistics system "which have constrained the [agricultural] sector's growth".

Referring to the various recent laws passed, all of which have come under heavy scrutiny, the president acknowledged the tumult towards them.

"It is important to understand the president's powers and responsibilities in assenting to legislation passed by Parliament.

"We should be proud of our legislative process, which subjects every draft bill to several layers of debate, scrutiny and public consultation.

"This process draws on the views of experts, MPs collective wisdom and the South African public's preferences.

"As we said in the SONA — and as many speakers have emphasised in this debate – we want above all a growing, inclusive and sustainable economy."

Speaking about energy and renewable resources, he said South Africa had the skills and experience to develop existing and establish new industries.

"This is at the heart of our industrial policy. It is part of our transition to a low-carbon economy and a climate-resilient society.

"We will put these capabilities to work to build industries in areas such as green hydrogen, electric vehicles and renewable energy.

"We will seize the opportunities of rapidly changing technology to build a digital economy and a digital state and society.

"The industrialisation drive is underpinned by significant new investment in infrastructure. The infrastructure drive is gaining momentum, thanks to innovations such as Infrastructure SA and the Infrastructure Fund."

Ramaphosa said would be accelerated through greater public-private partnership (PPP) in infrastructure.

"It is worth pointing out that public sector infrastructure investment is on the rise for a second consecutive year. As we were reminded in the debate, the focus on new infrastructure development must be accompanied by maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure."

