A young lady has become an internet sensation following a video of her in which she wore the wrong shade of makeup

In the trending video, the young girl who is seen in a yellow and blue ankara dress and a red scarf has her face painted in a lighter shade of foundation

The video has left many people amused with some calling for the arrest of the makeup artist behind the look

While it is important to look your best at every given opportunity, it is equally as important to surround yourself with people who will keep you on track - fashion-wise.

A video of a young lady posted on Instagram by blogger, @krakshq, has left many people reeling with laughter.

The foundation applied on her face was not same shade as her colour. Photo credit: @krakshq

Source: UGC

Dressed in a yellow/blue ankara with her hair covered in a red scarf, the girl who is dark-skinned appeared to have applied the wrong shade of makeup foundation on her face.

In the video, her face appears several shades brighter and fairer than the rest of her body. Not only is the shade of foundation wrong, but her eyebrows are also carved in a funny way. The young girl did not seem to mind as she had a smile on her face.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the video

After watching the video, netizens could not help but drop hilarious comments.

good_abdool:

"The thing fine well well."

lesliethomos:

"What in the name of makeup is this?"

__bolawa:

"Make up on fleek."

dollargirldice:

"Clear road for the Queen!!!"

mhzvickie:

"Ignore the foundation first, look closely at her eyebrows."

nickjay75:

"The make up artist need to me arrested and jailed with hard labor."

officialsophire:

"Foundations strong altar..... akañ fusca."

Source: Briefly News