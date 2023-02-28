A beautiful young lady posted a video of herself jiving her heart out skilfully on social media

The hun looked like she had the time of her life as she danced to an amapiano track, showing off so much attitude

Netizens complimented her amazing dance skills, with some gents trying to flirt with her in the post’s comment section

A gorgeous young lady showed off some serious dance moves, skilfully jiving away to an awesome amapiano track.

The young lady danced her heart out. Image: Nazzy.k.

Source: TikTok

From dancing with a ton of attitude to the slow-motion move that impressed netizens, it was clear that the hun knew her stuff!

The clip was posted by TikTok user, Nazzy.k, and was in reply to a social media user who asked her to show off her moves.

Check out the clip below:

Dancing young lady captures attention

The stunner got people talking online. Many people were completely mesmerised by the babe’s dance moves.

Some guys even took the opportunity to shoot their shots in her post’s comment section, calling the dancer their ‘crush’.

Check out some top reactions below:

Masana Ntwanano Denise said:

“Hear me out, hear me out. One last time? But with an attitude.”

Siphosihle Prince reacted:

“You gained yourself a new follower. Please make a video for me.”

zacharee.sheepers commented:

“New crush unlocked.”

Niven Naidoo wrote:

“Literally the best I’ve seen.”

Lm_zlm added:

“This is the only dance I like with this song.”

Belinda Edem Amevor loved her energy and vibe during the dance:

“It is the facial expression for me.”

Throne tried shooting his shot:

“Forget the steps. Come answer some questions in our police department about how you got all this beauty.”

Source: Briefly News