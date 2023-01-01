One young man felt what it feels to truly be a fully functioning adult when he bought himself a fridge

Twitter user @BillzDaOriginal shared the awesome moment, claiming he couldn’t wipe the smile off of his face

Fellow Mzansi adults shared the items they purchased that gave them this exact feeling

Buying a fridge is a big moment in a young adult’s life. One man recently experienced this sense of pride and couldn’t help but share it on Twitter.

Twitter user @BillzDaOriginal shared the awesome moment when he bought a fridge, claiming he couldn’t wipe the smile off of his face. Twitter / @BillzDaOriginal

When you are young you never expect to be excited by pots and pans, let alone groceries specials… then you become an adult and you find yourself beaming over cheap washing powder.

Twitter user @BillzDaOriginal shared that he just bought himself a new fridge and he couldn’t stop himself from staring at it. These adult moments still feel surreal, but he is loving it!

“Adulting is a whole vibe, just bought myself a fridge, I have been smiling each time I look at it.””

The proud fridge moment had others sharing theirs

While this might seem odd to a child or a teenager, fellow adults stepped forward to share their moments. From couches to vacuum cleaners, people have experienced adult pride moments over all sorts of items.

Take a look:

@BuhleMahlangu14 said:

“When I bought my tv I was smiling the entire month lol ”

@RM_Lekgwathi said:

“Bought me a whole bedroom suite, the feeling was unmatched when I heard they delivered ”

@becky_komati said:

“The day I bought a kettle after boiling water with a pot for 2 weeks was really an amazing day. I was very proud of myself and like a responsible adult. ”

@YMgqamgqo said:

“Bought me a TV and chest of drawers 3 days ago Lol I feel like I’ve achieved something so big! Next, it’s the headboard and fridge, lol I’m still living @ home ngenzela the day I’m ready to move out! Such a great feeling ❤️”

@MafaralalaThabi said:

“In December I managed to buy myself a water dispenser fridge, King bed size and a microwave. Yho, the way I am so proud of myself”

