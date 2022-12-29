A young South African woman shared online how a missing cow caused utter chaos for her family

Thenjiwe Kheswa disclosed how her uncle wanted to die after the animal disappeared and her brother couldn’t find it

Thenjiwe said that even though money was offered to pay for the lost cow, the traditional family did not want it

A young woman, Thenjiwe Kheswa took to social media to share how her family was left in utter dismay after a cow had gone missing from their home.

A woman shared how a cow going missing at home had her uncle wanting to die. Image: @kheswa_thenjiwe/Twitter

Source: Twitter

shared that the loss of the live animal brought chaos into the home, resulting in her uncle even wanting to take his life and her brother being very annoyed.

“My brother asked them how much this cow costs coz he’s tired of looking for it and they don’t want money they want they cow. Mara rural people,” Thenjiwe wrote in a Twitter post.

Clearly, her uncle was not only hurt by the missing cow but also had some special connection to it.

According to Google Arts and Culture, in many southern African indigenous cultures, cattle are sacred beings whose spiritual and aesthetic significance is of great importance in understanding socio-economic relations amongst different ethnic groups.

Several Mzansi peeps could relate to Thenjiwe’s family drama as they responded with similar experiences in the comments section.

@patriotismSP commented:

“I can relate. Once looked for my uncle's donkey for a whole week. Never mind he always complained about it being lazy..to this day he died not knowing what happened to it..a month after his death Mr Donkey rocks up unbothered at his house like nothing happened.”

@_Sporo_ wrote:

“ I’m sorry for laughing - but I can imagine the scenery and uncle’s unbearable emotions .”

@NdekaSkosana replied:

“Cows are actually part of your home once you have them, so I understand your uncle, I would also die .”

@Mzulu__ responded:

“Yohhh ayke kushubile and it's the wrong days to lose a cow.”

@Fifi_dvc commented:

“It might’ve been one of his breeding stock...we look at that and the breed. If that’s the case I’m with your uncle coz it’s difficult finding a good replacement for breeding stock.”

@Sabsy01 said:

“A cow cost 12k or 14k these days. If someone can scam you that amount you will be all over the TL crying.”

@VincentiaThuli wrote:

“It's not funny, my grandmother died from heartbreak from her cows going missing. These are investments, they value them the way you value your money and cars. You even have trackers and you will be hurt instead of easily buying a new car.”

