There is nothing more wonderful than receiving a gift that makes you feel like a queen. However, seeing someone else get one when you are baeless or have a bae that doesn’t even buy you data, can lead to some jealousy.

Many people take to social media to show off their blessings and, while many celebrate with them, others don’t. Finding a good man is not easy these days and seeing someone else living their best life can be tough, shame.

Here are just a few of the articles Briefly News has covered regarding women with men who buy them lush gifts. Take a look:

Mum goals: New mommy shows off stunning new Merc push present

A new dad was getting accolades from his baby's mother after welcoming their mini human into the world.

In a slick black number, Kym Jackson showed off her snow-white Mercedes-Benz draped in a romantic big red bow.

Flashy traditional wedding ceremony sparks reactions leaving Mzansi divided: “Love is expensive”

Videos and photos of a flashy traditional wedding ceremony that took place recently left several Mzansi peeps in absolute awe.

Footage from the stunning ceremony has been doing the rounds on social media. Popular user @kulanicool also shared images showing the lovely bride donned in her traditional attire and R100 banknotes as well as her new luxury Audi SUV which she was gifted by her loving hubby.

Man buys pregnant partner lavish boat named after her as push present, netizens share risky reactions

Netizens love a good story about women getting spoilt by their partners. This time netizen @ashmad showed her followers how her man spoilt her in honour of their pregnancy.

Ashlee shared that her partner gave her a boat named after her and detailed her birthplace. The boat is named Princess Ashle and its owner can be seen proudly posing on its hood.

Stunner shows off fancy handbag bae got her after posting about wanting it, SA ladies left awestruck

One lucky babe was the envy of several women after she shared how her bae surprised her with a special gift she had been longing for.

Twitter user @thandoau took to social media to share photos of a stunning handbag she was gifted by her partner. She revealed that she had previously tweeted about wanting the fancy GalXBoy bag.

Sithelo Shozi’s super lush surprise from bae has others feeling jelly

Sithelo Shozi had every lady in Mzansi feeling all types of jelly and questioning their relationships with her lush romantic surprise from bae.

Briefly News saw the lush spoils Sithelo got from her mystery bae who the public has a feeling is Andile Mpisane, but sis ain’t revealing that just yet.

