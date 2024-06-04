Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter finally addressed rumours of her dating Sir Trill and Master KG

The star went on a rant on her Instagram stories, sharing that she is not dating either of them

She also mentioned that these rumours are the reason why men aren't asking her out

Nkosazana Daughter has responded to the rumours of her dating Sir Trill and Master KG.

Source: Instagram

Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter has once again made headlines on social media regarding her love life.

Nkosazana Daughter denies dating Sir Trill and Master KG

The South African singer Nkosazana Daughter has finally addressed the rumours of her dating Sir Trill and Master KG.

The star went on a rant on her Instagram stories, mentioning that people saying she is dating the musicians must end as it is why men are not asking her out. She also noted that Master KG is like a brother to her.

She wrote:

"Mara la bora shem now men won't ask me out cause, nwe nwe nwe she's dating Master KG, nwe nwe nwe she's dating Sir Trill. I am not! Zinja yekan lo doti, niyabhora shem Fok.

"And futhi Master KG is like a brother to me this nonsense needs to stop immediately."

See the screenshots of her posts below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted about the singer addressing the rumours on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Nkosazana Daughter addressing people who say she's dating Sir Trill & Master KG."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nkosazana Daughter's rant

Many netizens on Twitter (X) reacted to the star's rant:

@therealxolo wrote:

"Lol not her calling her fans izinja."

@Blaq_Mannequin said:

"Here I was thinking she’s Sir Trill’s baby mama."

@KingNema_Jnr commented:

"We don't care even if she's dating 5 guys. She must focus on her natural autotune."

@cyka_plata mentioned:

"Sir Trill is being rejected everywhere. It's really tough being that brother. I hope he doesn't pull the J.Molley because he still has potential."

@Sphamandla_MJay replied:

"This is south africa, even if you were married, men would still approach."

@sabelostorm responded:

"Master KG tapped I’ve got a proof."

Sir Trill announces new record company, Ghost Music Label

In more Amapiano stories on Briefly News, Sir Trill announced the launch of his new recording company, Ghost Music Label, saying he is fixing his life.

He shared that he was tired of working hard to write, compose and sing only to get paid in peanuts. The vocals dropped some artists' names, whom he felt he was exploited by.

Source: Briefly News