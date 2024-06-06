Tyla Stuns in Cover of DAZED Magazine, Fans Rave Over Singer’s Shoot: “Tyla Is So Beautiful”
- Tyla recently graced the cover of DAZED magazine and had netizens raving over her look
- The Water hitmaker took a break from her signature braided hairstyle and stunned in a short, black do
- Tygers showed love to their fave and raved over her photoshoot and undeniable beauty
Our fave, Tyla, recently stunned on the cover of DAZED magazine and rocked a new hairstyle that had fans convinced there was no look she couldn't pull off.
Tyla graces DAZED magazine
Tyla recently appeared in another international magazine following her stunning photoshoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.
The Grammy Award-winning singer is having a fantastic run in her career and has undoubtedly become one of the most sought-after stars in the music industry.
Taking to her Instagram page, Tyla was the centre of attention and a certified diva for her DAZED shoot, inspired by the publicity surrounding her name.
The singer is seen surrounded by several suited bodyguards during a mock press briefing.
She wore her signature skimpy outfits but retired her braided hairstyles for a black, early 2000s-inspired pixie cut seemingly from Rihanna's Fenty Hair:
Netizens rave over Tyla's magazine cover shoot
Fans can't get enough of their fave and fawned over her new hair and undeniably good looks:
UNGODLYKANDY claimed:
"She's part of the rainbow mafia, and she has a girlfriend."
tribecalledcase praised Tyla:
"This girl has an aura; she might be the first superstar we've seen since Rihanna."
Dnyceny said:
"She looks mad cute with the short-short cut."
heeseungpiece hyped Tyla up:
"They never see a pretty girl from SA slay like this."
American singer, Victoria Monet wrote:
"Certified stunner! Home runs only."
maniosyiorgos posted:
"She's stunning and genuinely a good person. What else does anyone want?"
Tyla's debut album makes waves
In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared details on the singer's self-titled album after it surpassed a billion streams.
Fans praised Tyla for the achievement, saying the singer deserved the cheers and recognition because she was, indeed, a big deal.
