Tyler ICU was in the headlines following pictures of him and his girlfriend Lorraine Moropa, and the two seem only to be going stronger

The South African musician Tyler ICU officially went public with his relationship, and Lorraine Moropa has continued showing it off

Tyler ICU's bae Lorraine Moropa took to social media once again, and people got to see another peek into his relationship

Tyler ICU looks like he's hopelessly in love with Lorraine Moropa. The Mnike hitmaker went public with his relationship.

Tyler ICU matched with his gf in a video that circulated on X. Image: @lorraine.sa

Source: Instagram

More videos and pictures of Tyler ICU and Lorraine Moroka have gone viral on social media. The latest video of them together had people sharing their thoughts on Tyler ICU's new relationship.

Tyler ICU matches with gf

Tyler ICU decided to match with his girlfriend Lorraine and the clip was reported by @MDNnewss. In a video, they were both wearing orange and smiling, looking in love. Watch the video below:

SA speculates about Tyler ICU's relationship

People had a lot to say about Tyler ICU's love story with Lorraine. Netizens shared their brutally honest opinions about the global hitmaker's love life.

@evelenxthree33 said:

"She is beautiful, congratulations to him."

@XUFFLER wrote:

"He is putting her on the pedestal and it’s not gonna end well."

@LovethL45957 added:

"They look stunning."

@The_A_Wagon applauded:

"She's fire."

@Robnson_T said:

"There are rumors that she dated 5 celebrities in the industry one year."

Tyler ICU shows love to amapiano princess Uncle Waffles

Briefly News previously reported that South African star Tyler ICU is taking over the world with his hit song Bella Ciao. The star charted social media trends and hogged headlines after Rihanna gave his other song, Mnike, a thumbs up.

There is no denying that the Amapano DJ and record producer Tyler ICU is doing well for himself in the entertainment and music industry globally. Recently, the Mnike hitmaker showed love to fellow amapiano princess Uncle Waffles.

This was after Uncle Waffles played his song Bella Ciao during her set, and an American star, Metro Booming, was vibing to it. Tyler ICU posted the clip on his Instagram page.

Source: Briefly News