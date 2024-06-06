South African media personality Donovan and his wife, Davina Goliath, announced their second pregnancy with a cute picture on social media

Their daughter Sophia held a pregnancy scan in the Instagram post with the caption announcing that she is going to be a big sister

Mzansi congratulated the couple, with fellow celebrities Ayanda Thabethe, Lootlove, Moozlie, and Boity among those sending well wishes

Comedian Donovan Goliath and his lovely wife, Davina Goliath, have announced that they are expecting their second baby together. The couple posted a cute picture on social media to announce the news.

Donovan Goliath and his wife Davina have announced that they are expecting their second baby. Image: @davinagordongoliath

Source: Instagram

Donovan and Davina Goliath expecting second baby

Congratulations are in order for media personality Donovan Goliath and his wife, Davina Goliath, who announced their second pregnancy on social media.

On his Instagram page, the star shared a picture of their first daughter, Sophia, holding a pregnancy scan. The post's caption read:

“I’m gonna be a big sister ❤️"

Mzansi congratulates the Goliaths on their new baby

Social media users flocked to the star's timeline to congratulate Donovan and Davina Goliath on the new addition to their family. Fellow celebrities reacted to the post, including Ayanda Thabethe, Lootlove, Moozlie, and Boity.

@ayandathabethe_ commented:

"Yei! Sophia best news ever ❤️"

@chavonne24 wrote:

"Congratulations!!!!!! You have definitely been hinting to this I pray for a safe and healthy pregnancy and baba "

@gordonrae15 commented:

"Congratulations to you all❤️ Sophia is going to be a great, lovable sisther❤️God's blessings ✝️❤️"

@boity said:

"Congratulations "

@lootlove2 wrote:

"Congratulations"

@the_murphy_m said:

"Aaah Congratulations This is awesome. We expect nothing less than amazing content with the new baby as well❤️"❤️ congratulations!"

@dineomoeketsi added:

"Awwwwh Nunu pie, congratulations guys. "

Lwah Ndlunkulu's team reacts to rumours that she is pregnant by a married man

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that singer Lwah Ndlunkulu's manager has slammed the rumours that the star is expecting a baby with a married man. The manager said Lwah is unbothered by the claims and focuses on her career.

Social media is always buzzing with juicy gossip. Recently, the rumour mill was spinning following reports that talented singer Lwah Ndlunkulu got pregnant by a married man she was allegedly dating.

