Lwah Ndlunkulu's manager, Will Dlamini, has denied rumours that the singer is pregnant by a married man

Dlamini stated that Lwah is unbothered by the body-shaming and false claims, focusing on her career instead

The singer is busy with bookings and is set to release a new single featuring Dr Buselaphi this Friday

Singer Lwah Ndlunkulu's manager has poured cold water on the rumours that the star is expecting a baby with a married man. The manager said Lwah is unbothered by the claims and is focusing on her career.

Lwah Ndlunkulu’s manager has responded to the pregnancy rumours. Image: @ndlunkulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Is Lwah Ndlunkulu pregnant?

Social media is always buzzing with juicy gossip. The rumour mill was recently spinning following the reports that talented singer Lwah Ndlunkulu got pregnant by a married man she was allegedly dating.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Lwah's manager, Will Dlamini, said they heard about the pregnancy rumours and also about how some social media trolls body-shamed the star, saying she had gained too much weight because of the pregnancy.

Lwah Ndlunkulu unbothered by rumours about her

Dlamini added that the singer is focusing on her craft and ignoring all the negative comments about her. She has been booked and busy in the studio and has a new song coming out soon.

The singer's manager said that people are always taking on social media, and sometimes it is good to ignore false rumours. He said:

"Gigs are coming for her. She is fully booked for October, and this Friday, she's releasing the single featuring Dr Buselaphi. We are too busy to worry ourselves with false claims."

