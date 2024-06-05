Lwah Ndlunkulu’s Team Reacts to Rumours That She Is Pregnant by a Married Man
- Lwah Ndlunkulu's manager, Will Dlamini, has denied rumours that the singer is pregnant by a married man
- Dlamini stated that Lwah is unbothered by the body-shaming and false claims, focusing on her career instead
- The singer is busy with bookings and is set to release a new single featuring Dr Buselaphi this Friday
Singer Lwah Ndlunkulu's manager has poured cold water on the rumours that the star is expecting a baby with a married man. The manager said Lwah is unbothered by the claims and is focusing on her career.
Is Lwah Ndlunkulu pregnant?
Social media is always buzzing with juicy gossip. The rumour mill was recently spinning following the reports that talented singer Lwah Ndlunkulu got pregnant by a married man she was allegedly dating.
"Dululu is the best kind of solulu": Young woman jokes about why she keeps married boyfriend out of posts
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Lwah's manager, Will Dlamini, said they heard about the pregnancy rumours and also about how some social media trolls body-shamed the star, saying she had gained too much weight because of the pregnancy.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Lwah Ndlunkulu unbothered by rumours about her
Dlamini added that the singer is focusing on her craft and ignoring all the negative comments about her. She has been booked and busy in the studio and has a new song coming out soon.
The singer's manager said that people are always taking on social media, and sometimes it is good to ignore false rumours. He said:
"Gigs are coming for her. She is fully booked for October, and this Friday, she's releasing the single featuring Dr Buselaphi. We are too busy to worry ourselves with false claims."
Linda Mtoba flaunts pregnancy stretch marks in swimsuit pics
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Linda has been showered with praise by her followers after sharing her unfiltered pictures on social media.
Celebrities often want to portray perfect images, always filtering their pictures to look flawless. South African actress recently showed that celebs are humans too and can have imperfect bodies. Taking to her Instagram page, the mom of one posted unfiltered pictures showing her tummy with stretchmarks. The star looked hot in a two-piece swimsuit.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.