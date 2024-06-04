Big Brother Mzansi star Lerato Modise has launced a new African-inspired game for children

The reality TV star said her new project aims to teach young people about their African origins

South African social media users loved Lerato's board game, many vowed to promote her business

Reality television star Lerato Modise has launched a new board game for kids. South Africans praised the star for her thoughtful idea.

Lerato Modise has launched a new board game. Image: @leratomodiseworldwide

Source: Instagram

Lerato Modise's African-inspired board game a hit among fans

It's very rare that a person launches a product which receives positive reviews from Black Twitter. Big Brother Mzansi star Lerato Modise recently received a stamp of approval from social media users when she introduced her latest project.

According to an X user with the handle @TvblogbyMLU, the star shared that the idea was to create a game that would teach children more about the African continent. Part of the caption read:

"The rising star has said that “the puzzle is based on the African continent and aims to teach young people about their origins and connectivity between countries”.

Mzansi congratulates Lerato Modise on her project

Social media users are already in love with the reality TV star's upcoming project. Many applauded her for thinking outside the box. Others even vowed to support her business.

@YamkelaZip commented:

"This is beautiful, congratulations to her ❤️"

@ghettostar_22 wrote:

"Ghost is really lucky to have a smart girl Lerato on his side this is what we need as man, smart women. I love her a lot ❤️"

@NOM_KEE added:

"How do we get this product?"

@Moody_Didi said:

"Now this is the kind of content I love seeing , eseng bo MMA mapona pona nie."

@BBMomentsNow commented:

"This is great and congratulations Lerato . It's literally needed everywhere because aii "

