Lerato Modise Launches African-Inspired Board Game for Children, Fans Love It: “This Is Beautiful”
- Big Brother Mzansi star Lerato Modise has launced a new African-inspired game for children
- The reality TV star said her new project aims to teach young people about their African origins
- South African social media users loved Lerato's board game, many vowed to promote her business
Reality television star Lerato Modise has launched a new board game for kids. South Africans praised the star for her thoughtful idea.
Lerato Modise's African-inspired board game a hit among fans
It's very rare that a person launches a product which receives positive reviews from Black Twitter. Big Brother Mzansi star Lerato Modise recently received a stamp of approval from social media users when she introduced her latest project.
According to an X user with the handle @TvblogbyMLU, the star shared that the idea was to create a game that would teach children more about the African continent. Part of the caption read:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"The rising star has said that “the puzzle is based on the African continent and aims to teach young people about their origins and connectivity between countries”.
Mzansi congratulates Lerato Modise on her project
Social media users are already in love with the reality TV star's upcoming project. Many applauded her for thinking outside the box. Others even vowed to support her business.
@YamkelaZip commented:
"This is beautiful, congratulations to her ❤️"
@ghettostar_22 wrote:
"Ghost is really lucky to have a smart girl Lerato on his side this is what we need as man, smart women. I love her a lot ❤️"
@NOM_KEE added:
"How do we get this product?"
@Moody_Didi said:
"Now this is the kind of content I love seeing , eseng bo MMA mapona pona nie."
@BBMomentsNow commented:
"This is great and congratulations Lerato . It's literally needed everywhere because aii "
McJunior faces allegations of unpaid work by social media team
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that McJunior is feeling the wrath of his former employees. The Big Brother Mzansi winner was put on blast in an open letter written by Xolly Mnyandu, who demanded her money from him.
The former reality TV star McJunior, real name Siphelele Zondi, is facing backlash for allegedly not paying his social media team. In a letter penned by his former social media manager, Xolly Mnyandu, she accuses McJunior of ignoring payment requests from herself and her colleague Tessa.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.