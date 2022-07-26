Media personality Boity Thulo took to her socials to announce the launch of her new business venture and her fans are here for it

The reality TV star's new hair range called Be You aims to celebrate all women and she encouraged them to invest in their hair

The Bakae rapper's followers took to her comment section to congratulate her after she launched yet another business venture under her name

Boity Thulo has launched her new business venture. The media personality took to her timeline to announce that she has launched her new hair business, Be You.

Boity Thulo has launched her new hair range called Be You. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

The rapper collaborated with Front Row Hair to produce her new hair range, according to reports. The reality TV star shared that the new brand aims to celebrate Mzansi women from all ages.

Taking to Instagram, the Bakae hitmaker expressed that she's proud of herself after launching Be You, adding that the product aims to celebrate "whoever you want to be".

She advised women to invest in their hair because they deserve the quality that comes with her new brand, reports ZAlebs.

The reality TV star's fans took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to congratulate her on launching yet another business venture.

mariah.ezra said:

"That is so fricken cool B!! Congrats on another venture - you’re such a boss!! Proud of you!!"

queen_boitythulo_fanpage wrote:

"I knew it!!! Congratulations Ma, you deserve it!!!"

_mahlatseee commented:

"Yasssssss, finally some hair I can buy! Thank you boss kween."

ayandathabethe_ said:

"Soooooooo proud of you."

gee_moerane wrote:

"This is so amazing sis. Congratulations on yet another dope business venture! Mogul moves."

olwethu1 added:

"So I was right, congratulations darling."

Boity's fans guess her next business venture

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported recently that media personality and rapper Boity Thulo took to social media to announce the launch of a new business venture.

The Bakae hitmaker announced the launch of her new brand, hinting that it will focus on women empowerment and the promotion of unique individuality.

More information about the new brand were expected to be released on 22 July, according to her Instagram caption. Boity's fans speculated about her next business venture. Many had thought that she was going to launch a wig-care brand after she asked her fans for wig-care tips in a post a few days ago.

