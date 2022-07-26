Media personality Pearl Thusi has opened up to her social media followers about how she lost 10kg in the space of six months

The Queen Sono actress shared that as much as she worked hard at the gym, her healthy diet also played a huge role in her weight loss journey

The stunner's fans asked their fave to share more details about her weight loss programme after she told them she's happy her flat stomach is back

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Pearl Thusi has taken to the timeline to open up about her weight loss journey. The media personality has been working hard at gym and eating healthily for the past six months.

Pearl Thusi opened up about how she lost 10kg in the past six months. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

The Queen Sono actress shared that she lost a whopping 10kg over the past six months. The stunner expressed that she now feels strong and comfortable in her own skin after shedding the kilos.

Taking to Twitter, the stunner advised her followers that working out is important but "your diet is 70/80% of the work", reports ZAlebs. The excited media personality shared that she's ecstatic because she's got her flat stomach back.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The stunner's fans took to her comment section to congratulate her, while some asked Pearl Thusi to share more details about her weight loss programme.

@sunchynne said:

"I know the joy girl: I've lost 25kg in the last 6 months, and still counting. It feels great!"

@MotherBucket commented:

"I can't even see where the 10kg fell from as you've always looked fantastic."

@NicoleHernanZ wrote:

"Amazing, weight loss isn’t easy. How did you do it Pearl? Did you document your journey where one can watch and did becoming vegan help?"

@Denny1ZW asked:

"How did you do it? I need to lose the same. Please share detailed tips."

@OmelogoN added:

"Congratulations mama!! Losing weight is no mean feat! I need your determination. I keep falling off the wagon."

Pearl Thusi shows off impressive pole dancing skills

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi took to social media to share a clip of herself pole dancing. The media personality was in studio with pole dancer popularly known as @gravitygoddessza on social media.

The clip of the Queen Sono actress left many ladies feeling empowered. Pearl and the pole dancer were getting down to Beyoncé's Break My Soul. Mzansi ladies took to her comment section to share that they're also interested in pole dancing.

"Who wants to join us? Working with @gravitygoddessza is amazing. Thank you, babe," Pearl captioned her Instagram post.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News