This year's Heritage Day saw South Africans, including celebrities rocking traditional attires

Stars such as flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, Tamia Mpisane, reality television star Londie London and Mihlali Ndamase looked fabulous on the day

Many fans lauded the stars for embracing their beautiful cultures and celebrating their South Heritage

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Heritage Day 2022 had South African celebrities join the rest of the country in celebrating their national heritage.

MaMkhize, Tamia Mpisane, Simz Ngema & Mihlali Ndamase are among some local celebs who stunned on Heritage day. Image: @mihlani_n, @tamia_mpisane and @kwa_mamkhize.

Source: Instagram

Stars flooded their social media pages with beautiful pictures rocking their colourful looks.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the stars who looked absolutely dashing in their traditional wear.

1. MaMkhize

Anyone who follows Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize knows she is a proud Zulu girl. The flamboyant businesswoman and her family did not miss the chance to dress up in some colourful Zulu outfits to mark Heritage Day. Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star shared the stunning pics and wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Family is everything to me."

2. Londie London

The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London shared adorable snaps alongside her two babies. The proud mama and her children looked elegant in Zulu traditional wear.

3. Mihlali Ndamase

Mihlali Ndamase looked all kinds of stunning in traditional wear. The controversial media personality ditched designer clothes for an orange and black Xhosa traditional outfit. She captioned the post:

"Happy Heritage Day my loves, I hope you have a wonderful day celebrating the cultural wealth of our nation."

4. Simz Ngema

Simphiwe Ngema knows how to steal the show. The former Muvhango star took to her Instagram page to share stunning snaps rocking traditional wear.

5. Tamia Mpisane

The Royal AM deputy chair looked stylish as she joined her mother-in-law for Heritage Day celebrations. The mom of one rocked stylish Zulu regalia.

Clip of Pearl Thusi & DJ Zinhle goofing around goes viral after claims the stars are beefing: "Damage control"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi will have to do more than just post on Twitter to convince South Africans that they are still in good books.

The stars have rubbished rumours that they are beefing, but it seems Mzansi is not convinced. Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle shot to the top of Mzansi Twitter trends after a video of their awkward moment at Moozlie's birthday celebrations went viral.

According to ZAlebs, a video making rounds on social media pours cold water on the claims that the stars are no longer BFFs. In the video, Pearl and DJ Zinhle are seen playing the game of cat and mouse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News